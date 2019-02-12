FAA Awards General Dynamics Data, Visualization, Analysis and Reporting System Contract

"We are excited to continue our strong legacy of support to the FAA as a trusted technology provider," said GDIT Vice President and General Manager John Ludecke, head of GDIT's transportation sector. "Through this contract, GDIT will provide wide-spread analysis capabilities to ensure the National Airspace System infrastructure remains safe and evolves with the best commercial technology advancements."

DVARS will consist of commercial offerings as well as custom software components. This will support the FAA's strategic plan to improve their capabilities, access data and perform analyses on NAS operations. DVARS will also facilitate integrating new types of user technologies into the airspace and evaluate their effectiveness once implemented.

To that end, GDIT will support DVARS by introducing a number of technological enhancements, including the migration to an enterprise architecture. Added benefits include streamlined system updates and expanded online user access. Commercial offerings for functions such as reporting and visualization will further enable the FAA to leverage market best practices and product improvements.

