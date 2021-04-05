FAB CBD Announces The Re-Release of Calm CBD Dog Treats

FAB CBD's Calm & Cool CBD Dog Treats are free of corn, wheat, soy, and dairy. The hemp-based treats also do not contain any THC, or tetrahydrocannabinol, which can be harmful to dogs. The treats do, however, contain other beneficial cannabinoids and terpenes that can be wonderfully enriching to your pup's health.

Customers, who have been eagerly awaiting the re-release of the treats , notice a positive difference in their pups since giving them the Calm & Cool Dog Treats.

"These are great! My dog enjoys them and feels more at ease when the night rolls around. We love them," said Mariah G., a verified dog treat customer.

FAB CBD uses a process called chromatography to create its oat-based CBD dog treats, which allows the brand to eliminate the chance of any intoxicating amounts of THC in the treat without losing any of the other amazing plant components through the extraction process. Each treat contains 3mg of CBD, or cannabidiol.

Before entering into the CBD pet product arena, the FAB team went to great lengths to study the many benefits of CBD for dogs, including which cannabinoid compounds were safe for dogs to consume as part of a regular supplemental health regimen. What they came up with is nothing short of amazing.

While other companies only offer a specialized line of pet-based CBD oils that can be financially prohibitive to purchase as well as difficult to administer, FAB CBD Calm & Cool CBD Dog Treats are both affordable and easy to give to dogs without worry of spilling or wasting any precious drops of oil.

It was recently discovered that dogs and humans have the same naturally occurring endocannabinoid system. Therefore, in formulating its line of high-quality dog treats, the team at FAB CBD used Chromatography to craft a safe, premium extract for its dog treats.

All of FAB CBD's products are sourced from organic Colorado-cultivated hemp, and are crafted using a clean and industry-preferred Co2 extraction method. The company also uses a third-party lab, ProVerde Labs, to ensure all products are pure, potent, and free of solvents, heavy metals, and pesticides. These test results are then made available to customers on the company's website.

In purchasing FAB CBD's premium Calm & Cool CBD Dog Treats, customers get an affordable, safe, highly-effective, CBD-based treat that helps to support their dog's health and well-being . Thanks to FAB CBD's strong reputation, customers can trust that they're getting top-notch products crafted from certified organic sources.

To buy FAB CBD's Calm & Cool Premium CBD Dog Treats, visit FAB CBD's website and then enter the code PUPPY20 to receive 20% off of your dog treat purchase.

SOURCE FAB CBD

Related Links

http://www.fabcbd.com

