FAB CBD Celebrates the Fourth While Continuing to Support Students

FAB CBD is well-known throughout the CBD industry and among avid CBD users as having top-quality, organic, clean CBD oil products. Moreover, the brand is also highly regarded for all of the generous charity work it does both nationally and within its community.

FAB's founder and staff regularly focus their efforts to give back by helping those in need. The ways in which they have uplifted others include:

Working with their local Make-A-Wish Foundation to help grant wishes for three Milwaukee children with serious medical conditions

Donating funds in support of Milwaukee's Northbrook Church that sought to have over 1,000 homemade masks made for the staff at The Milwaukee Rescue Mission and Care Givers in Washington County amid the COVID-19 shutdown

With its Fourth of July sale, FAB is maintaining its partnership with local schools in urban Milwaukee areas in order to continue donating Chromebooks to students whose families are without the technology required for students to take part in distance schooling during the COVID-19 shutdown.

According to an Gov Tech analysis of census data, 17 percent of students in the United States do not have access to computers at home, and another 18 percent do not have home access to broadband internet.

In a recent statement, FAB's owner and founder writes, "We appreciate you so much for shopping with us. As a company, a team, a community of customers, we get to help inner city students bring education back into the home with their new Chromebooks. You shop like normal. We give back as a community."

During FAB's Fourth of July Sale, customers can use the coupon code FIREWORKS to receive 20 percent off of the brand's line of CBD products which include its full-spectrum CBD oils in an array of strengths and flavors, CBD gummies, topical CBD cream, CBD Dog Treats, and CBD-free vegan and gluten-free Superfoods.

