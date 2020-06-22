FAB CBD Father's Day Sale Honors Dads and Donates Laptops to Students

To date, FAB's founder and staff have focused their efforts on giving back in amazing ways including:

Working with their local Make-A-Wish Foundation to help make dreams come true for three Milwaukee children with serious medical concerns

Donating funds in support of Milwaukee's Northbrook Church that sought to have over 1,000 homemade masks made for the staff at The Milwaukee Rescue Mission and Care Givers in Washington County amid the COVID-19 shutdown

, with a contribution to help alleviate financial strain for the church and its members during the COVID-19 shutdown Donating $5,000 to the Watering Seeds Organization to help make it possible for the charity to provide education, training, and adaptive sports equipment to help wounded veterans and challenged individuals

FAB's next mission, through its Father's Day sale , is to partner with a handful of local schools in urban Milwaukee areas to donate over 50 Chromebooks to students whose families lack the technical support they need to carry on distance learning amid the COVID-19 shutdown.

According to an Associated Press analysis of census data, 17 percent of students in the United States do not have access to computers at home, and another 18 percent do not have home access to broadband internet.

In a message to customers on its website, FAB's owner and founder writes, "We appreciate you so much for shopping with us. As a company, a team, a community of customers, we get to help inner city students bring education back into the home with their new Chromebooks. You shop like normal. We give back as a community."

FAB was founded in 2017 with a mission to boost people's health through the creation of high-quality full-spectrum CBD products. As such, the brand seeks to help a new generation of people live a preventative wellness lifestyle through the science, innovation, and premium supplementation that is formulated at FAB CBD, FAB Nutrition, and FAB Pets.

A message to customers on FAB's website from Team FAB CBD states, "As a company, we stand for doing good by people. With the help of our customers, we've been able to support some pretty amazing causes. We recently partnered with Make-A-Wish and completed three wishes for children in need this past holiday season. Every order plays a part in creating the highest quality products while still giving back to our communities."

During FAB's Father's Day Sale, customers can use the coupon code FATHERSDAY to receive 20 percent off of the brand's line of CBD products which include its full-spectrum CBD oils in an array of strengths and flavors, CBD gummies , topical CBD cream, CBD Dog Treats, and CBD-free vegan and gluten-free Superfoods.

