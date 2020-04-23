FAB CBD Joins Forces with Feeding America to Support Hunger Relief

Feeding America's mission is to feed America's hungry through a nationwide network of member food banks and engage the country in the fight to end hunger. The organization's website states that Feeding America first began in 1979 as a clearinghouse for national food donations. It is now the nation's largest domestic hunger-relief organization due to a partnership with over 200 food banks across the country.

FAB CBD's owner and founder, Josh Delaney said that the company is very excited about FAB's Spring Sale for more than one reason. First, the week-long sale comes at a time when most all Americans are quarantined in their homes amid the Covid-19 pandemic and ordering more products online. And second, the sale has an important motivation behind it.

"But most importantly, the reason why this sale is so special is because it is giving us the extra funds to help support our fellow Americans going through even tougher times right now," Delaney said. "Food banks pay between $40k-$50k for a semi-truck of food which then goes to pantries and service centers that feed the community. They usually need 2-3 trucks per week. This week at FAB CBD, we are joining forces with Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin to help cover a few costs during the recent demand of families in need."

In the last six months, FAB CBD has donated over $50,000 to both local and national organizations, including a $5,000 donation last week to a local church that has been helping families deal with unemployment.

The Fab team strives to create great products that allow their customers to live an even greater lifestyle centered around health and wellness. According to Delaney, it's deeply important for everyone connected with FAB to infuse positive energy into the world by paying it forward and setting strong examples for each other. To support this, the company's website says online in its mission statement that, "We must practice what we preach, or what good are we to the world?"

On Monday, Delaney stopped down to the Eastern Wisconsin branch of Feeding America with a check for $10,000. That check will enable 60,000 meals to be delivered to area families in need. FAB CBD's Spring Sale runs through April 24, 2020. Customers can take part in the sale by visiting FAB CBD's website .

SOURCE FAB CBD

Related Links

https://fabcbd.com

