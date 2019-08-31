FAB CBD Releases New Berry and Vanilla Flavors of CBD Oil

MILWAUKEE, Aug. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- FAB CBD, one of the most popular and trustworthy CBD hemp brands on the market, released two new flavors of their signature, organically grown hemp CBD oil: Vanilla and Berry.

FAB CBD has served many customers across the world looking for safe and reliable CBD products since 2017 with their CBD gummies, topical cream, oils and brand new dog treats. In addition to their existing line of CBD oil, which includes flavors like Citrus, Mint, and Natural, they now offer two new exciting flavors: Berry and Vanilla, to ensure everyone's tastes preferences are covered.

FAB CBD oil flavoring comes from only the best of hemp strains. In fact, because FAB CBD believes their customers deserve the very best in order to live an active and healthy lifestyle, all of their products are made with 100% organically grown, Colorado hemp. They don't add any unnatural additives, only pure and powerful antioxidants, vitamins, and soothing botanical extracts.

"We're on a mission to create a CBD shopping experience that helps our customers feel comfortable instead of confused. Building an extensive but simple to understand flavor profile allows us to meet more of our customers' needs. Ultimately having our customers love their flavor choices and therefor enjoy their products and their results that much more." - Josh Delaney, Founder.

FAB CBD's oils are not only the most trustworthy and wholesome on the market, but they're also some of the best priced. Each flavor, including the new Vanilla and Berry oils, comes in a variety of strengths at different prices: 300 mg for $59; 600 mg for $79; and 1200mg for $129. Every bottle contains 30 mL of the highest quality CBD oil.

About FAB CBD

FAB CBD is the leading online retailers of premium hemp extracts. FAB CBD provides consumers a credible place to shop for their CBD oil and find fast, reliable customer service. Products are tested by third party laboratories to ensure every bottle is filled with high quality extracts.

