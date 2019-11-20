FAB Nutrition Launches Green Superfood

MILWAUKEE, Nov. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- FAB Nutrition announced that it recently added Green Superfood to its already comprehensive list of organic, holistic, nutrition- and wellness-based products.

Here's the product: https://fabcbd.com/products/superfoods/

The company's Vegan Superfood features a blend of over 80 key micronutrients that are said to remove harmful toxins, boost energy, and reduce inflammation in the body. FAB formulated this product to support the daily active lifestyles of its customers.

FAB's Owner and Founder, Josh Delaney said that the company's Vegan Superfood is also beneficial in that it will help customers to absorb CBD (which the company also sells), more effectively and efficiently.

"Our Green Superfood is your entire supplement cabinet in one single bottle. There are 82 ingredients in one bottle and all of your micronutrients, not just macronutrients," Delaney said. "We formulated this product because I was tired of having to take 10 supplements a day."

FAB's Green Superfood does not contain any CBD or hemp extract. It's vegan, gluten-free, KETO friendly, non-GMO, dairy free, and soy free.

FAB's all-in-one daily sugar-free superfood blend comes in Citrus Mojito and Cocoa Crisp flavors that fuel the body with important and beneficial vitamins, minerals, aminos, probiotics, fruits, veggies, electrolytes, BCAA, turmeric, ashwagandha, and more.

In fact, according to FAB Nutrition, the company's Green Superfood helps the body's systems, functions, and processes including:

Detoxing and cleansing

Digestion

Hydrating and restoration

Immune functioning

Mental clarity

Energy

Muscle preservation

Customer reviews posted on FAB's website are positive and glowing for the company's Green Superfood.

Colleen S., a verified buyer said, "I am loving having such a healthy start to my day, I've found that the chocolate goes great in a strawberry smoothie. I am seeing a boost in my energy & well being!"

"I was so surprised at the flavors of the new Superfoods! I went all-in and got the bundle, trusting that FAB wouldn't steer me wrong," said Brenda D., another verified buyer. "I like both flavors, but I LOVE the cocoa crisp. Finally, I wasn't disappointed in a 'chocolate-flavored, good for you' product. A product that tastes great AND delivers! Thanks FAB for taking the time to make it truly SUPER!!"

For more information, customers can visit FAB's website , or contact customer service at (855) 505-7908. Customers can also email FAB's customer service department with questions or concerns at support@fabcbd.com .

