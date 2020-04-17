Faber Distilling Donates Portion Of Hand Sanitizer Sales To First Responders

QUAKERTOWN, Pa., April 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pennsylvania-based Faber Distilling Co. (Faber) has shifted production of its high-quality vodkas, gin, and rum to the manufacture of hand sanitizer (Faber Hand Sanitizer). While many distillers have made similar adjustments, Faber has scaled the production of its hand sanitizer to supply consumers as well as medical professionals and first responders.

In addition to supporting first responders with hand sanitizer, 2 percent of each sale will go to support the First Responders Children's Foundation mission of supporting first responders and their families.

Faber Hand Sanitizer is uniquely crafted using the recommended formulation provided by the World Health Organization (WHO). It is an 80 percent alcohol antiseptic hand sanitizer designed for topical use.

"So many people are having trouble securing sanitizer right now. We knew we could help by producing an abundant supply, despite disruptions in the supply chain," said Ashleigh Baldwin, Faber's spokesperson. "When people get their sanitizer from us, they are protecting themselves and supporting efforts to help those heroes on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic."

Faber Hand Sanitizer has been purchased by companies like Dick's Sporting Goods, Napa Auto Parts, and Fastenal. It is available for purchase in stores like Giant Eagle, Stew Leonard's, McCaffrey's Food Market, and Ollie's Bargain Outlet, and can be shipped directly to consumers in a variety of pack sizes. More online and brick-and-mortar locations will be announced soon.

"We are proud to help safeguard our customers' health and wellbeing," Baldwin continued. "We know that this is a trying time for everyone, and we're committed to helping ease our communities' anxieties."

Faber Hand Sanitizer is available in the same one-liter bottles that the company has traditionally used to store the spirits that it has produced for more than 8 years. The hand sanitizer has less viscosity, allowing it to be utilized in spray bottles or with towels to help disinfect surfaces.

To obtain Faber Hand Sanitizer and support global health efforts, please visit https://www.fabersanitizer.com/

