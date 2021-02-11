Fabled Silver Gold to Participate in OTC Markets Virtual Investor Conference on February 17th

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fabled Silver Gold Corp. ("Fabled" or the "Company") (TSXV:FCO; FSE:7NQ) announces that Peter Hawley, President, CEO & Director will present live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on February 17th, 2021.

DATE: February 17, 2021

TIME: 11:30am ET

LINK: https://bit.ly/3cd9PaB

Company Highlights

Fabled's high-grade, silver-gold Santa Maria project is located in the mining friendly jurisdiction of Parral, Chihuahua, Mexico , in the centre of the Mexican epithermal silver-gold belt, which has produced more silver than any other area in the world.

Initial diamond drill results have been released including, 68.6 meters of continuous silver mineralization.

About Fabled Silver Gold Corp.

Fabled is focused on acquiring, exploring and operating properties that yield near-term metal production. The Company has an experienced management team with multiple years of involvement in mining and exploration in Mexico. The Company's mandate is to focus on acquiring precious metal properties in Mexico with blue-sky exploration potential.

The Company has entered into an agreement with Golden Minerals Company (NYSE American and TSX: AUMN) to acquire the Santa Maria project, a high-grade silver-gold property situated in the center of the Mexican epithermal silver-gold belt. The belt has been recognized as a significant metallogenic province, which has reportedly produced more silver than any other equivalent area in the world.

