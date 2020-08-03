Fabletics Announces First-Ever Capsule Collection With Actress and YouTube Sensation Madelaine Petsch

"After pouring my heart and soul into this for the past 12 months, I'm so proud to announce my new Fabletics collection is here!" Madelaine says. "I'm very detail-oriented, so I spent a lot of time perfecting every outfit and making sure you can wear them to the gym or in your daily life. Nothing was overlooked!" The size-inclusive range includes leggings, shorts, and joggers in universally flattering fabrics, like the brand's revolutionary Motion365 ® featuring breathable compression, and state-of-the-art SculptKnit ® offered in plus-sizes for the first time ever.

"As someone who loves fashion and practically lives in activewear between traveling, heading to set, and actually working out, I wanted to fuse high-performance, comfortable workout gear with the latest runway trends," Madelaine says. "Every piece is my favorite!" In a range of support levels, the bras include details like asymmetric necklines, alluring cutouts, and feminine ruffles, while her versatile jackets and tunics are built with pockets and adjustable features. Grounded in a red color palette­—a nod to Madelaine's Riverdale character—the capsule offers something for everyone.

In sizes ranging from XXS-4X, the limited-edition Madelaine Petsch x Fabletics collection will be available starting August 1, 2020 on fabletics.com and in Fabletics retail locations across the US. The assortment consists of nine outfits, with VIP prices starting at $34.95.

About Fabletics

Fabletics is a global active-lifestyle brand designed with every body in mind. Co-founded by Kate Hudson in 2013, the brand is known for combining fitness and fashion to make women feel confident at—and beyond—the gym, by offering premium quality activewear at an incredibly accessible price point. Fabletics brings new monthly collections to a loyal community of over 2 million members across ten countries, including the US, Australia, Canada, Germany, Spain, France, UK, Netherlands, Sweden and Denmark. See (and shop) the full selection of women's activewear, accessories, shoes, and more at fabletics.com and 46 retail locations across the US*. Adding to the success of the Fabletics women's business, Fabletics Men made its debut to much fanfare in Spring 2020 and can be found at Fabletics.com/men as well as retail stores across the country.

*We've reopened select stores with enhanced safety measures in place—because protecting our members, employees, and families always comes first. Please check here for the most up-to-date information on which retail stores have reopened. In the meantime, our online store at fabletics.com remains open and fully operational, 24 hours a day.

For general information on Fabletics, please visit the TechStyle website .

Visit Fabletics Blog to experience the brand's editorial content site .

SOURCE Fabletics

Related Links

http://Fabletics.com

