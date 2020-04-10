Fabletics Partners with Kevin Hart to "Fix What's Wrong With Men's Activewear" by Creating Fabletics Men

"The activewear space wants to intimidate," says Hart. "To get you to spend way too much cash on complicated tech you don't need. On overpriced labels. On streetwear that tries too hard to be cool.

"But at Fabletics Men? We're going to give you exactly what you want at a price that won't scare the hell out of you."

TechStyle Co-CEO and Co-Founder Don Ressler "looked to Kevin to provide a true guiding vision and voice for Fabletics Men. He's the DNA for the entire brand.

"Kevin called out the problem: a lot of older performance labels pressure you to be something you're not. Fabletics Men works 24-7 to provide gear that works for the wearer – not the other way around."

For Fabletics Men, arriving as a newcomer in the men's activewear space demanded a groundbreaking, problem-solving approach. That meant performing exhaustive research across a wide range of prospective members to identify a list of true pain points within the category.

Co-CEO and Co-Founder Adam Goldenberg emphasizes that TechStyle's "flexible membership-based business model mandates a truly connective relationship with our customers. We do a lot of listening. Because we can't think of our members as one-time customers. Our brands are active communities.

"TechStyle's brands succeed because we strive to innovate based on direct asks from our members."

The result: a true problem-solving brand. Fabletics Men dials up performance and design while removing the guesswork and anxiety that accompanies the everyday shopping experience.

Fabletics Men aims to succeed by "obsessively focusing" on four bedrock areas: fit, function, feel and style.

At the same time, the pieces are also designed to provide a high-level aesthetic cohesion that styles you throughout your day. Fabletics Men looks to give its members gear that can stand alone and stand out, while existing within a broader design framework.

Fabletics Men will offer a curated line of foundational layers, high-performance activewear tops and bottoms, pre and post workout pants, joggers, hoodies, and crewneck sweatshirts. The brand will be sold at Fabletics.com as well as in all 40 Fabletics retail locations across the country.

One of the world's fastest growing global activewear brands, Fabletics has surpassed more than $400 million in annual revenue with over 1.5 million active members. According to Ressler, "Fabletics Men marks a transformational milestone for the brand at large."

Excitement and demand for Fabletics Men is already at unprecedented levels unseen in TechStyle history. Its initial beta run of product completely sold out and there is now a quickly growing waitlist to shop the All-Access Launch in late April.

The brand is placing particular emphasis on developing and cultivating "The Crew"; the fast-growing Fabletics Men community. "The Crew" is built on charitable giving, wellness strategies and community outreach. The goal: build a thriving community known for positivity, warm humor and emotional encouragement.

And as millions adjust to life during the COVID-19 pandemic, Fabletics Men is moving to deliver aid to those in need. Through the end of May, 20% of Fabletics Men's net proceeds will go to Heart to Heart International, pledging at least $50,000 to help distribute urgently needed equipment and medication to partners in the U.S. and around the world.

"Every man is going to want to put our 'F' on his chest," says Hart. "Because it's going to stand for the best damn activewear – period. But that 'F' will also stand for something bigger. That 'F' says that someone has got your back."

ABOUT FABLETICS MEN

Fabletics Men offers activewear that makes looking good simple. Join the waitlist now at www.fabletics.com to be first in line to shop the All-Access Launch in late April. Fabletics Men will also be available in all 40 Fabletics retail locations across the US.

ABOUT KEVIN HART

Actor, comedian, author and investor Kevin Hart was born and raised in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania where he launched his career as a comedian during an amateur night at a local comedy club. Over the years, Hart has become Hollywood's box office powerhouse, opening ten films as the number-one movie on opening weekend. Hart recently wrapped production on Quibi's "Die Hart," the first production of its kind created by his digital network, Laugh Out Loud. Hart will play a fictionalized version of himself on a quest to land the action movie role of a lifetime. Hart can next be seen in Sony's Fatherhood, a movie which he is staring in and also producing through his production company, Hartbeat Productions. Hart was most recently seen in theatres staring in the Sony franchise Jumanji: The Next Level. Earlier in 2019, Hart reprised his role as the white-haired rabbit, "Snowball," in Universal's The Secret Life of Pets 2. Before that, Hart starred in STX Entertainment's The Upside alongside Bryan Cranston and Nicole Kidman. In 2018, Hart co-wrote, produced, and starred in Universal's Night School, all under Hartbeat Productions. Hart's last live standup comedy tour, "The Irresponsible Tour," was also released as a Netflix Original Standup Special in April 2019. Kevin's memoir, I Can't Make This Up, debuted at number one on the New York Times Best Seller list and remained on the Top 10 Print Hardcover Bestsellers List for ten weeks straight. Hart's digital network, the Laugh Out Loud Network, serves as a platform for emerging comedians and is home to two premium series which both feature Kevin - "What the Fit" and "Cold as Balls." In February 2018, "Kevin Hart's Laugh Out Loud Radio" launched exclusively on SiriusXM channel 96 along with Hart's featured talk show, "Straight From The Hart," which he hosts alongside longtime friends and fellow comedians, The Plastic Cup Boyz. In April 2019, the talk show became available on Pandora and now ranks as the #1 podcast across all genres. Kevin's brand endorsements include Fabletics Men and Chase J.P Morgan.

ABOUT HEART TO HEART INTERNATIONAL

Headquartered in Lenexa, Kansas, Heart to Heart International (HHI) is a global humanitarian organization focused on improving access to health. Since its inception in 1992, HHI has delivered medical aid and supplies worth $2 billion to more than 130 countries, including within the United States. HHI responds to natural disasters both domestically and internationally by supplying medical relief and mobilizing volunteers. The organization is a 4-star Charity Navigator charity, a BBB Accredited charity and is on the "Philanthropy 400." To learn more, visit hearttoheart.org.

