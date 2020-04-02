Fabletics Teams Up With Demi Lovato For An All-New, Limited-Edition Collection Benefiting COVID-19 Relief Efforts

Fabletics and Demi Lovato are pleased to announce that $5 for every item sold from the collection will provide crucial gear to frontline workers—pledging up to $125,000 now through June 30 to support the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund for the World Health Organization, powered by the United Nations Foundation. "This is our chance to help the people in our community who need it most during this extraordinary time," said Demi.

Every piece in the All-New Demi Lovato for Fabletics capsule is engineered to empower. The range offers a variety of silhouettes in max-compression PowerHold® (Demi's favorite, contouring, confidence-boosting fabric) including the best-selling Mila Pocket Legging and Ultra High-Waisted Shine Legging, styled with a variety of T-shirts, layering pieces, and high and low-impact bras that lift and flatter for a sexy and secure fit. The capsule boasts superior versatility, providing something for every activity type, body type, and style aesthetic.

"It's so important for us all to feel empowered, invincible, and strong from the inside out," said Demi. "My collection is designed to do just that—uplifting you with bold colors and amazing contouring for the biggest confidence boost. I love how these styles make you feel so supported when you put them on. Living an active lifestyle from home is all about wearing activewear, like comfortable leggings, bras, and tops you can wear from morning to night."

Select styles from this Spring capsule collection are available in size XXS-4X and can be purchased at Fabletics.com starting April 2, 2020.

