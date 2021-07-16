Fabric Hires Tyler Nemiro as VP of Enterprise Sales

SEATTLE, July 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fabric , a headless commerce platform purpose-built for growth, today announced the appointment of Tyler Nemiro as VP of Enterprise Sales. In his new role, Nemiro will lead Fabric's sales team through a period of unprecedented customer demand and corporate growth. The hire comes on the heels of the company's Series A funding in February.

"Commerce brands are clamoring for better technology to meet ever-increasing customer demand in the Amazon era. Legacy platforms are failing growing brands. Tyler has seen this first hand, and he will be instrumental to fueling our next phase of growth" said Faisal Masud, CEO of Fabric. "The Global e-commerce market is projected to exceed $5 trillion this year, and yet the current commerce platforms are actually stifling brands' ability to grow. In an era where companies win or lose on brand, Fabric is the only commerce platform offering a suite of modern, headless APIs."

Prior to Fabric, Nemiro spent nearly four years at Shopify Plus managing the e-commerce platform's enterprise sales division across North America. During his tenure, he led the go-to-market and customer acquisition strategy for the growing segment. Prior to Shopify, Nemiro spent more than six years with Adobe Commerce (Magento) focusing on enterprise sales and customer success.

"Growing brands are being let down by legacy commerce platforms. These platforms have unsuccessfully met the multi-channel and diversified needs of today's merchants. There is a huge demand for modern, modular, and flexible tools that are purpose-built for commerce brands. While modern SaaS platforms have made big strides to meet these demands, their technical interdependencies limit the scalability and flexibility brands need to grow their business." said Nemiro. "I've seen this first hand. I am excited to join a team with unmatched industry experience and start selling a headless commerce platform that can truly scale growth for brands."

Nemiro is the latest industry veteran to join Fabric, following the company's recent hire of Umer Sadiq as CTO — who was responsible for founding and scaling Amazon Prime Now — and Morgan Dollard, SVP of Product - part of the founding team at Google Stadia.

