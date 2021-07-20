Fabric Leads Headless Commerce Movement with 800% YoY Growth and $100M in New Series B Funding

Fabric allows marketers and merchants to quickly turn creative commerce ideas into reality, without the need to fully rely on expensive engineering resources. An extensive and flexible API-driven approach enables brands to modernize their legacy e-commerce platforms in a matter of weeks versus months, saving time and money. Additionally, Fabric is the only modular commerce platform designed to support scaling businesses that have outgrown the limitations of e-commerce solutions tailored for entrepreneurs and small businesses.

"Trillions of dollars in commerce will move online over the next few years. However, today's e-commerce infrastructure is crumbling for B2C and B2B brands," said Faisal Masud, CEO at Fabric. "SMB commerce platforms don't serve the needs of mid-size, growing e-commerce businesses who win or lose on brand experience. Fabric is leveling the playing field for these brands with our modern, API-driven headless commerce platform and deep operating experience. We are offering technology and guidance that was previously only available to the largest e-commerce organizations."

Since raising its Series A in February of this year, Fabric has:

Achieved YoY revenue growth in excess of 800%

Attracted top talent across the business, growing employee headcount by more than 400%

Earned a net customer retention rate of 230%

Signed leading commerce brands like BarkBox, Bodybuilding.com, GNC and Restoration Hardware as customers

Added to its executive team industry leaders from Amazon, Google, eBay, and Twilio, including Tyler Nemiro as VP of Enterprise Sales, Umer Sadiq as Chief Technology Officer, Krupa Shah as General Counsel and Nevin Shetty as Chief Financial Officer

"Growing commerce brands are in desperate need of better technology to meet modern customer expectations in an almost impossibly dynamic marketplace. Fabric is ushering in a new era of headless commerce with a modular commerce infrastructure built to enable today's fast-growing businesses to truly thrive," said Shah. "Having spent the past decade building and deploying commerce experiences at global leaders like Amazon, Google and eBay, Fabric's leadership team brings unmatched commerce operations and technology experience to this market. We believe their team, technology and trajectory position them to become one of the next great e-commerce platforms of our time as the industry undergoes a once-in-a-generation modernization."

Fabric's rapid growth tracks the broader e-commerce boom unfolding across the economy. Global e-commerce will surpass $5 trillion in 2021, up from $3.5 trillion in 2019. B2B e-commerce, meanwhile, is expected to reach $20.9 trillion by 2027, a more than 70% increase from 2019. Amazon's market capitalization has increased to over $1.7 trillion. However, many retailers and B2B brands still struggle to meet their customers' e-commerce expectations, constrained by legacy commerce technology.

