Fabrizia Lemon Baking Company Releases Limoncello Baked Goods Holiday Gift Boxes

"We are excited to release our new holiday gift boxes and continue to share another integral aspect of our Italian upbringing, food. All our baked goods are made from scratch with exceptional quality, including all natural ingredients and of course Sicilian lemons and limoncello, which the Fabrizia brand is known for," said Phil Mastroianni, Co-Owner and Co-Founder of Fabrizia Lemon Baking Company.

Fabrizia Lemon Baking Company also launched their group and corporate holiday catalogue. A 10% discount is offered on group orders and there is an option for organizations to add their logo to their custom holiday cards. Their catalogue can viewed here: https://www.fabrizialemonbakingcompany.com/pages/corporate-orders

Fabrizia Lemon Baking Company uses their award winning Fabrizia Limoncello to bake fresh limoncello cookies, biscotti, blondies and other baked goods to be shipped anywhere in the United States. Customers can purchase products at https://www.fabrizialemonbakingcompany.com

