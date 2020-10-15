Fabrizzio Martínez's new book Fabrilosofía: Definir es limitar, a compelling tome of evoking poems on nature and human emotions and insights

Fabrizzio said this about his book: " Fabrilosofía: Definir es limitar —a book that brings a set of feelings expressed toward nature and man. With his philosophy based on reflection and contemplation, everything embodied in ink is ineffable and goes to introspection. Filled with pure feeling, you can see the things you feel, and the things you see are felt."

Published by Page Publishing, Fabrizzio Martínez's new book Fabrilosofía: Definir es limitar will engulf the readers with wisdom and an overwhelming appreciation for life's quaintness as they partake in each poem that exudes with grace and countenance.

Consumers who wish to be filled with awe and reflect on humanity and life's magnificence can purchase Fabrilosofía: Definir es limitar in any bookstore or online at Apple iTunes, Amazon.com, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries, you can contact Page Publishing, through the following number: 866-315-2708.

About Page Publishing :

Page Publishing is a traditional full-service publishing house that handles all of the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not bogged down with complicated business issues like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and the like. Its roster of authors can leave behind these tedious, complex, and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1311026/Fabrizzio_Mart_nez.jpg

SOURCE Page Publishing

Related Links

https://www.pagepublishing.com

