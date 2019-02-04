FABU Technology Selects Synopsys' DesignWare IP Portfolio to Deliver Intelligence in ADAS and Autonomous Driving SoCs

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., and TEMPE, Ariz., Feb. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Synopsys, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNPS) and FABU Technology Co., Ltd. today announced that FABU has selected a portfolio of silicon-proven Synopsys DesignWare® Interface, Security, ARC® EM Safety Island Processor, and Embedded Memory Test and Repair IP to deliver high-performance artificial intelligence (AI) system-on-chips (SoCs) for advanced automotive applications. FABU develops intelligent chips for object and lane detection, traffic light detection, vehicle localization, motion analysis, and environmental recognition that are used in advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous vehicles. FABU selected a broad portfolio of DesignWare IP to address their AI requirements for specialized processing, memory performance, real-time data connectivity, and stringent security. The Synopsys DesignWare IP for automotive applications is ISO 26262 ASIL B or ASIL D Ready certified, meets stringent AEC-Q100 temperature requirements, supports automotive quality management, and includes comprehensive automotive safety packages, enabling FABU to accelerate SoC-level functional safety assessments.

"With proprietary deep learning algorithms and a custom acceleration architecture, FABU is revolutionizing intelligent information processing with an enormous improvement in energy efficiency and performance," said Hang Nguyen, chief technology officer at FABU America, a Research and Development Division of FABU. "Our ADAS and autonomous vehicle chip uses Synopsys' portfolio of AI and automotive-ready DesignWare IP to help us integrate intelligent functionality into our SoC and accelerate the path to achieving system-level ISO 26262 compliance."

"The new era of AI SoCs being used in applications such as automotive and cloud computing requires a wide range of IP to address diverse processing, memory, connectivity, and security needs," said John Koeter, vice president of marketing for IP at Synopsys. "Synopsys is working with leading providers of AI SoCs, such as FABU, across all market segments to lower integration risk and accelerate time-to-market for the next generation of intelligent systems."

ASIL B Ready DesignWare LPDDR4, Ethernet, MIPI CSI-2, DSI and D-PHY, and SD/eMMC IP are available now. ASIL B Ready Multi-protocol 16G PHY IP is scheduled to be available in 2H 2019. DesignWare tRoot Hardware Secure Modules (HSMs) and security protocol accelerators are available now. ASIL D Ready DesignWare ARC EM4SI Safety Island Processor IP and DesignWare STAR Memory System are available now.

FABU Technology (fabu.ai) is a leader in research and development of self-driving technology, artificial intelligence chips, and intelligent scheduling systems. Established in 2017, FABU is dedicated to developing proprietary technology for Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) and Autonomous Driving (AD) vehicles to usher in a new era of safer roads and intelligent transportation. FABU has offices in Hangzhou, China; Phoenix, Arizona; and San Diego and Silicon Valley, California. Learn more at http://www.fabu.ai/en/.

Synopsys is a leading provider of high-quality, silicon-proven IP solutions for SoC designs. The broad Synopsys DesignWare IP portfolio includes logic libraries, embedded memories, embedded test, analog IP, wired and wireless interface IP, security IP, embedded processors, and subsystems. To accelerate prototyping, software development and integration of IP into SoCs, Synopsys' IP Accelerated initiative offers IP prototyping kits, IP software development kits, and IP subsystems. Synopsys' extensive investment in IP quality, comprehensive technical support, and robust IP development methodology enables designers to reduce integration risk and accelerate time-to-market. For more information on Synopsys DesignWare IP, visit http://www.synopsys.com/designware.

Synopsys, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNPS) is the Silicon to Software™ partner for innovative companies developing the electronic products and software applications we rely on every day. As the world's 15th largest software company, Synopsys has a long history of being a global leader in electronic design automation (EDA) and semiconductor IP and is also growing its leadership in software security and quality solutions. Whether you're a system-on-chip (SoC) designer creating advanced semiconductors, or a software developer writing applications that require the highest security and quality, Synopsys has the solutions needed to deliver innovative, high-quality, secure products. Learn more at www.synopsys.com.

