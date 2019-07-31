Fabuwood Named KBB's 2019 Readers' Choice Awards Winner

NEWARK, N.J., July 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Kitchen and Bath Business (KBB), the official publication of the National Kitchen and Bath Association (NKBA) and the Kitchen and Bath Industry Show (KBIS), recently announced the winners of its seventh annual Readers' Choice Awards. Fabuwood is honored to have been recognized as an award recipient and deemed a top cabinet brand in the country.

According to KBB, the awards program received a record-breaking 31,000 votes from its readers this year. Winners were selected based on criteria such as local availability, support from supplier/manufacturer and price point. Fabuwood was selected in the kitchen cabinet category based on its craftmanship, design, style, door styles and finishes, ability to customize and construction quality.

This year's list of winners reflects the brands that kitchen and bath professionals trust the most to provide the best overall experience for their clients. Fabuwood is indeed proud to have received this honor and will continue to expand its offering to serve the needs of the industry.

Fabuwood is one of the largest and fastest-growing kitchen manufacturers in the United States. Founded in 2009 by Michael Panzer and Joel Epstein, Fabuwood began its journey on humble grounds with only 40 employees. With a diligent focus on producing a comprehensive line of high-quality cabinets at an affordable price, the company has advanced its operations rapidly over the past decade. Fabuwood's new one-million square foot headquarters, located in Newark, NJ, currently employs over 800 employees in a state-of-the-art manufacturing plant and sophisticated office space. Fabuwood is deeply committed to providing a perfect balance of quality, service, and innovation.

