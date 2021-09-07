Facade Anchor Systems Market Size in North America, Impacted by COVID-19, to Grow at 5.4% CAGR During 2021 to 2026, Says Stratview Research

RAIPUR, India, Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Stratview Research announces the launch of a new research report on North American Facade Anchor Systems Market by Product Type (Façade Anchor and Masonry Anchor), by Application Type (Curtain wall, Rainscreen Cladding, and others), and by Country (The USA and Canada), Trend, Forecast, Competitive Analysis, and Growth Opportunity: 2021-2026.

This strategic assessment report, from Stratview Research, provides a comprehensive analysis that reflects today's facade anchor systems market realities and future market possibilities for the forecast period of 2021 to 2026. The report segments and analyses the market in the most detailed manner to provide a panoramic view of the market. The vital data/information provided in the report can play a crucial role for the market participants and investors in identifying the low-hanging fruits available in the market and formulating growth strategies.

North American Facade Anchor Systems Market: Highlights

The trend of deploying anchors during casting concrete channels, which delivers flexibility in mounting brackets closer to the edge of the concrete, has given an impetus to the demand for facade anchors. Significant demand for anchoring and fixing solutions from both new building construction as well as old building cladding restoration is attributed to escalating the demand for facade anchors in the North American construction industry.

The ever-growing construction industry was hit hard with the sudden outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, imprinting heavy financial losses to the industry stakeholders in the year 2020. Although the North American facade anchor systems market represents a petite share of the industry, it could not escape from the severe impact of the pandemic. As a result, the region's facade anchors market registered a decline of about 10% in 2020, creating significant losses for industry stakeholders serving the market.

However, the market is likely to recoup at an impressive rate in the near term, supported by promising housing starts of the USA, expected recovery in the economy, growing North American construction spending, and a gradual shift from low-rise buildings to mid-and high-rise buildings as well as skyscrapers. Furthermore, there is a strong demand for restoration of the older facade or exterior claddings, which ensures a resilient outlook for the market in the coming years.

Based on the application type, curtain wall is likely to retain its gigantic lead in the market in the foreseen future, driven by increasing demand from high-rise towers and the growing need for restoration of older facades. Rainscreen cladding is likely to offer impressive growth opportunities in the post-pandemic scenario.

Based on the product type, facade anchor is expected to remain the larger segment of the market during the forecast period. Increasing tall towers with the growing need for efficient fastening and anchoring solutions has led to a significant increase in the demand for façade anchors from external facade claddings. Masonry anchor is also likely to offer sizable market opportunities in the market during the forecast period.

In terms of country, the USA is expected to remain the vanguard of the facade anchor systems market in North America during the forecast period. The USA is the growth engine of the region's market with the presence of major façade anchor OEMs, distributors, and raw material suppliers. Most of the façade anchor system suppliers have their presence in the region to address the emergent needs of OEMs.

The market for facade anchor systems is gradually consolidating with some companies quickly gaining the leading position in the market. Key players in the facade anchor systems market are WireBond, Heckmann Building Product, Gridworx, Knight Wall Systems, EJOT Holding GmbH & Co. KG, KEIL Befestigungstechnik GmbH, Monarch Metal, Halfen, Fischer Group of Companies, Hilti Group, amd Simpson Strong Tie.

Report Features

This report provides market intelligence in the most comprehensive way. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights on the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market. The following are the key features of the report:

Market structure: Overview, industry life cycle analysis, supply chain analysis.

Market environment analysis: Growth drivers and constraints, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis.

Market trend and forecast analysis.

Market segment trend and forecast.

Competitive landscape and dynamics: Market share, product portfolio, product launches, etc.

Attractive market segments and associated growth opportunities.

Emerging trends.

Strategic growth opportunities for the existing and new players.

Key success factors.

This report studies the North American façade anchor systems market and has segmented the market in three ways, keeping in mind the interest of all the stakeholders across the value chain. Following are the three ways in which the market is segmented:

North American Facade Anchor Systems Market, by Product Type

Façade Anchor: Trend and Forecast

Masonry Anchor: Trend and Forecast

North American Facade Anchor Systems market, by Application Type

Curtain's wall: Trend and Forecast

Rainscreen cladding: Trend and Forecast

Others: Trend and Forecast

North American Facade Anchor Systems market, by Region

North America (Country Analysis: The USA and Canada )

