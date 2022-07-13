Face Cream Market Size worth USD 7.89 Bn, Increased availability of specialized face creams to boost market growth, Market Analysis Segmented by Product and Geography-Technavio

Jul 13, 2022, 02:35 ET
NEW YORK, July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Face Cream Market is expected to grow by USD 7.89 billion at a CAGR of 4.15% during the forecast period. Technavio report is compiled on research from a mix of primary interviews and secondary research, along with analytical tools that have been used to build the forecast and predictive models. The report will comprise of detailed analysis of emerging market trends, regional outlook, competitive landscape, and comprehensive analysis of different market segments helping you to plan your business strategies. Grab a Sample Report on the Face Cream Market Right Away!
Top Key Players in the Face Cream Market are covered as:
The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.
The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:
- Amorepacific Group
- Amway Corp.
- Beiersdorf AG
- Himalaya Global Holdings Ltd.
- Kao Corp.
- Lotus Herbals Pvt. Ltd.
- Oriflame Holding AG
- Shiseido Co. Ltd.
- The Body Shop International Ltd.
- The Natures Co.
Key Market Segmentation
- Face Cream Market Split by Product
- anti-aging cream
- skin whitening
- sun protection cream
- moisturizer
- anti-acne cream
- Face Cream Market Split by Geography
- North America
- Europe
- APAC
- South America
- MEA
The regional distribution of face cream market industries is considered for estimating the performance of the International Market. The market analysis will cover the forecast period. The face cream market research report shed light on the foremost regions: North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA.
Imperative Insights on the following aspects:
- What was the size of the global face cream industry by value?
- What will be the size of the global face cream industry?
- What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the global face cream industry?
- How has the industry performed over the last five years?
- What are the main segments that make up the global face cream market?
The face cream market research report presents critical information and factual data about the face cream industry, with an overall statistical study of this market based on market drivers, market limitations, and its future prospects. The widespread trends and opportunities are also taken into consideration in the face cream market study.
|
Face Cream Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2020
|
Forecast period
|
2021-2025
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.15%
|
Market growth 2021-2025
|
USD 7.89 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
4.03
|
Regional analysis
|
North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA
|
Performing market contribution
|
APAC at 52%
|
Key consumer countries
|
China, US, Germany, Japan, and South Korea (Republic of Korea)
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
Amorepacific Group, Amway Corp., Beiersdorf AG, Himalaya Global Holdings Ltd., Kao Corp., Lotus Herbals Pvt. Ltd., Oriflame Holding AG, Shiseido Co. Ltd., The Body Shop International Ltd., and The Natures Co.
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Content:
1 Executive Summary
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 01: Parent market
- Exhibit 02: Market characteristics
- 2.2 Value chain analysis
- Exhibit 03: Value Chain Analysis: Global personal products market
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 05: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2020
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
- Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)
4 Five Forces Analysis
- 4.1 Five Forces Summary
- Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025
- 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers
- 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers
- 4.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants
- 4.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes
- 4.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry
- 4.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020
5 Market Segmentation by Product
- 5.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 15: Product - Market share 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.2 Comparison by Product
- Exhibit 16: Comparison by Product
- 5.3 Anti-aging cream - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 17: Anti-aging cream - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 18: Anti-aging cream - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.4 Skin whitening and sun protection cream - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 19: Skin whitening and sun protection cream - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 20: Skin whitening and sun protection cream - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.5 Moisturizer and anti-acne cream - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 21: Moisturizer and anti-acne cream - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 22: Moisturizer and anti-acne cream - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.6 Market opportunity by Product
- Exhibit 23: Market opportunity by Product
6 Customer landscape
7 Geographic Landscape
- 7.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 25: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 26: Geographic comparison
- 7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 27: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 28: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 29: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 30: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 31: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 32: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 33: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 34: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 35: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 36: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.8 Key leading countries
- Exhibit 37: Key leading countries
- 7.9 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 38: Market opportunity by geography
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 8.1 Market drivers
- 8.2 Market challenges
- Exhibit 39: Impact of drivers and challenges
- 8.3 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
- 9.1 Overview
- 9.2 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 40: Vendor landscape
- 9.3 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 41: Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 42: Industry risks
10 Vendor Analysis
- 10.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 43: Vendors covered
- 10.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 44: Market positioning of vendors
- 10.3 Amorepacific Group
- Exhibit 45: Amorepacific Group - Overview
- Exhibit 46: Amorepacific Group - Business segments
- Exhibit 47: Amorepacific Group - Key offerings
- Exhibit 48: Amorepacific Group - Segment focus
- 10.4 Amway Corp.
- 10.5 Beiersdorf AG
- Exhibit 53: Beiersdorf AG - Overview
- Exhibit 54: Beiersdorf AG - Business segments
- Exhibit 55: Beiersdorf AG - Key offerings
- Exhibit 56: Beiersdorf AG - Segment focus
- 10.6 Himalaya Global Holdings Ltd.
- Exhibit 57: Himalaya Global Holdings Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 58: Himalaya Global Holdings Ltd. - Product and service
- Exhibit 59: Himalaya Global Holdings Ltd. - Key offerings
- 10.7 Kao Corp.
- Exhibit 60: Kao Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 61: Kao Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 62: Kao Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 63: Kao Corp. - Segment focus
- 10.8 Lotus Herbals Pvt. Ltd.
- Exhibit 64: Lotus Herbals Pvt. Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 65: Lotus Herbals Pvt. Ltd. - Product and service
- Exhibit 66: Lotus Herbals Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings
- 10.9 Oriflame Holding AG
- Exhibit 67: Oriflame Holding AG - Overview
- Exhibit 68: Oriflame Holding AG - Business segments
- Exhibit 69: Oriflame Holding AG - Key offerings
- Exhibit 70: Oriflame Holding AG - Segment focus
- 10.10 Shiseido Co. Ltd.
- Exhibit 71: Shiseido Co. Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 72: Shiseido Co. Ltd. - Business segments
- Exhibit 73: Shiseido Co. Ltd. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 74: Shiseido Co. Ltd. - Segment focus
- 10.11 The Body Shop International Ltd.
- Exhibit 75: The Body Shop International Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 76: The Body Shop International Ltd. - Product and service
- Exhibit 77: The Body Shop International Ltd. - Key offerings
- 10.12 The Natures Co.
- Exhibit 78: The Natures Co. - Overview
- Exhibit 79: The Natures Co. - Product and service
- Exhibit 80: The Natures Co. - Key offerings
11 Appendix
- 11.1 Scope of the report
- 11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 81: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 11.3 Research methodology
- Exhibit 82: Research Methodology
- Exhibit 83: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 84: Information sources
- 11.4 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 85: List of abbreviations
