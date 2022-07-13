Face Cream Market Size worth USD 7.89 Bn, Increased availability of specialized face creams to boost market growth, Market Analysis Segmented by Product and Geography-Technavio

Top Key Players in the Face Cream Market are covered as:

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

Amorepacific Group

Amway Corp.

Beiersdorf AG

Himalaya Global Holdings Ltd.

Kao Corp.

Lotus Herbals Pvt. Ltd.

Oriflame Holding AG

Shiseido Co. Ltd.

The Body Shop International Ltd.

The Natures Co.

Key Market Segmentation

Face Cream Market Split by Product

anti-aging cream



skin whitening



sun protection cream



moisturizer



anti-acne cream

Face Cream Market Split by Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



MEA

The regional distribution of face cream market industries is considered for estimating the performance of the International Market. The market analysis will cover the forecast period. The face cream market research report shed light on the foremost regions: North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA.

Imperative Insights on the following aspects:

What was the size of the global face cream industry by value?

What will be the size of the global face cream industry?

What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the global face cream industry?

How has the industry performed over the last five years?

What are the main segments that make up the global face cream market?

The face cream market research report presents critical information and factual data about the face cream industry, with an overall statistical study of this market based on market drivers, market limitations, and its future prospects. The widespread trends and opportunities are also taken into consideration in the face cream market study.

Face Cream Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.15% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 7.89 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.03 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 52% Key consumer countries China, US, Germany, Japan, and South Korea (Republic of Korea) Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Amorepacific Group, Amway Corp., Beiersdorf AG, Himalaya Global Holdings Ltd., Kao Corp., Lotus Herbals Pvt. Ltd., Oriflame Holding AG, Shiseido Co. Ltd., The Body Shop International Ltd., and The Natures Co. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Content:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market



Exhibit 02: Market characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 03: Value Chain Analysis: Global personal products market

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five Forces Summary

Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 15: Product - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 16: Comparison by Product

5.3 Anti-aging cream - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 17: Anti-aging cream - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 18: Anti-aging cream - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.4 Skin whitening and sun protection cream - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 19: Skin whitening and sun protection cream - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 20: Skin whitening and sun protection cream - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.5 Moisturizer and anti-acne cream - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 21: Moisturizer and anti-acne cream - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 22: Moisturizer and anti-acne cream - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.6 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 23: Market opportunity by Product

6 Customer landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 25: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 26: Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 27: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 28: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 29: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 30: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 31: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 32: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 33: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 34: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 35: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.8 Key leading countries

Exhibit 37: Key leading countries

7.9 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 38: Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

Exhibit 39: Impact of drivers and challenges

8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 40: Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 41: Landscape disruption



Exhibit 42: Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 43: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 44: Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Amorepacific Group

Exhibit 45: Amorepacific Group - Overview



Exhibit 46: Amorepacific Group - Business segments



Exhibit 47: Amorepacific Group - Key offerings



Exhibit 48: Amorepacific Group - Segment focus

10.4 Amway Corp.

10.5 Beiersdorf AG

Exhibit 53: Beiersdorf AG - Overview



Exhibit 54: Beiersdorf AG - Business segments



Exhibit 55: Beiersdorf AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 56: Beiersdorf AG - Segment focus

10.6 Himalaya Global Holdings Ltd.

Exhibit 57: Himalaya Global Holdings Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 58: Himalaya Global Holdings Ltd. - Product and service



Exhibit 59: Himalaya Global Holdings Ltd. - Key offerings

10.7 Kao Corp.

Exhibit 60: Kao Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 61: Kao Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 62: Kao Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 63: Kao Corp. - Segment focus

10.8 Lotus Herbals Pvt. Ltd.

Exhibit 64: Lotus Herbals Pvt. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 65: Lotus Herbals Pvt. Ltd. - Product and service



Exhibit 66: Lotus Herbals Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.9 Oriflame Holding AG

Exhibit 67: Oriflame Holding AG - Overview



Exhibit 68: Oriflame Holding AG - Business segments



Exhibit 69: Oriflame Holding AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 70: Oriflame Holding AG - Segment focus

10.10 Shiseido Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 71: Shiseido Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 72: Shiseido Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 73: Shiseido Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 74: Shiseido Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

10.11 The Body Shop International Ltd.

Exhibit 75: The Body Shop International Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 76: The Body Shop International Ltd. - Product and service



Exhibit 77: The Body Shop International Ltd. - Key offerings

10.12 The Natures Co.

Exhibit 78: The Natures Co. - Overview



Exhibit 79: The Natures Co. - Product and service



Exhibit 80: The Natures Co. - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 81: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research methodology

Exhibit 82: Research Methodology



Exhibit 83: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 84: Information sources

11.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 85: List of abbreviations

