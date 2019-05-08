FACE (Facts About Cuban Exiles) Announces 2019 Excellence Awards Winners

MIAMI, May 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The FACE 2019 Excellence Awards Luncheon, presented by U.S. Century Bank, will take place May 23, 2019 at the Coral Gables Country Club. FACE Chair Aida Levitan, Ph.D. announced the honorees:

Carlos Alvarez, Esq., respected mediator and environmental lawyer and former Football All-American holds the University of Florida pass-receiving record. Drafted by the Dallas Cowboys "The Cuban Comet" was unable to join because of injury. Widely published in academia, he has received recognition for service in state commissions earning Florida Wildlife Commission's Water Conservationist Award.

Cesar Alvarez, Esq., Senior Chairman of Greenberg Traurig, a Top 10 law firm, grew it from 325 to 1,850 attorneys in ten countries. Named one of the 100 U.S. Most Influential Lawyers, he received the American Bar Association's Spirit of Excellence Awards. His community activism includes chairing the Frost Museum and serving as FIU Trustee, La Raza Board, Chair of United Way and Vice Chairman of the Knight Foundation.

Miguel "Mike" Fernandez, Chairman and CEO, MBF Healthcare Partners, was founder or majority owner of 25 healthcare companies, such as: Physicians Healthcare Plans, CAC Medical Centers, CarePlus, and Navarro Pharmacies. He has donated more than $100 million to charitable causes and authored Humbled by the Journey, Life Lessons for My Family. A member of the Board of Directors of Mednax and the UM Board of Trustees, he was awarded Doctorates Honoris Causa by St. Thomas and Loyola universities.

The event MC, Jose Diaz-Balart, is the only Cuban-American anchorman of an English-language major network (NBC) and also anchors Telemundo News nationally. He has won four Emmys since 1983. Greenberg Traurig and MBF Healthcare Partners are Diamond Sponsors of the event. Brickell Motors is Platinum Sponsor. Tickets are $120 per person. PayPal Link to Donate

Facts About Cuban Exiles, founded in 1982 to defend the reputation of Cuban exiles and Cuban-Americans, includes prominent leaders representing a cross-section of the Cuban diaspora. It promotes a positive and accurate image of people of Cuban origin who have sought refuge outside of Cuba due to existing political conditions, as well as that of their descendants. FACE endeavors to promote goodwill towards Cuban-Americans and to develop cooperation with other groups. FACE encourages fair media coverage and has responded to erroneous reports. It publishes information on Cuban exiles on www.facecuba.org. https://twitter.com/facecuba & https://www.instagram.com/facecuba/

