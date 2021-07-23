Face Forward International to Bring Star-Studded Gala to Dallas, TX

DALLAS, July 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- After 10 years of celebrating its annual star-studded gala in Los Angeles, Face Forward International is bringing its Beverly Hills flair and splendor to Dallas, Texas on September 18th, 2021 at the iconic Eye Lawn of the Joule Hotel. Face Forward International is a non-profit that helps survivors of domestic violence, human trafficking, and other acts of crime by providing free reconstructive surgeries and emotional therapy. Co-founded in 2007 by domestic violence survivor Deborah Alessi, and her husband, renowned plastic reconstructive surgeon Dr. David Alessi, Face Forward International has helped hundreds of survivors from around the globe heal on the inside and out.

Extending a generous, Texas-sized welcome to Face Forward International are the gala's Emcees and Dallas's very own: Emmy Award-Winning Journalist and TV Host of CW33's Morning After, Ron Corning, and TV Personality and empowerment coach, Tiffany Hendra, from Bravo's The Real Housewives of Dallas. Returning in support of this incredible cause is multi-Grammy Award-Winning artist CeeLo Green, who will headline with a live musical performance. Also set to perform are world class DJs from New York City, the Vargas Brothers.

Famously touted as one of "THE best charity galas in L.A.," this year's inaugural Dallas event will be just as spectacular as in years past, boasting a red carpet guest list of the nation's "Who's Who" including professional athletes, Fortune 500 CEOs, musical performers, and nationally recognized actors and actresses. The most special guests of the evening, however, will be Face Forward International's patients: the survivors of violence who prove every day that life is cause for celebration.

This year's "Carnival for a Cause" cocktail gala will feature an exquisite Brazilian Carnival theme where guests will be greeted at the Eye Lawn with lavish Caipirinha cocktails, samba dancers, live music, masquerade, a VIP cigar lounge, and much more. Proceeds from this event directly support Face Forward's patient care programs. While Face Forward's network of surgeons donate their time and talents to providing surgical care, other critical associated costs include patient anesthesia, operating room expenses, prescriptions, nursing after care, flights, housing and more.

To join this year's celebration of Face Forward's remarkably brave patients, please contact Executive Director Mandi Budd at [email protected] for sponsorship information.

For media inquiries and talent submissions, please contact Leyla Pirnie at 251-423-8436 or [email protected].

About Face Forward International:

Face Forward International is a globally recognized non-profit devoted to helping survivors of abuse, trafficking, and other acts of cruelty by providing pro-bono reconstructive surgeries and emotional support therapy. In addition to providing world-class surgical and therapeutic care, Face Forward creates safe environments for survivors to reclaim their confidence. For patient stories and to learn about ways to get involved, visit www.faceforwardintl.org.

SOURCE Face Forward International

