Face Make-up Market by Product & Geography | Expected Growth by USD 39.03 billion|17000+ Technavio Reports

The face make-up market will witness a positive impact during the forecast period owing to the widespread growth of the COVID-19 pandemic.

With the continuing spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic, organizations across the globe are gradually flattening their recessionary curve by leveraging technology. Many businesses will go through response, recovery, and renewal phases. Building business resilience and enabling agility will aid organizations to move forward in their journey out of the COVID-19 crisis towards the Next Normal.

This post-pandemic business planning research will aid clients to:

Adjust their strategic planning to move ahead once business stability kicks in.

Focusing on agile execution of proposed and approved changes.

Conceptualize scenario-based planning to mitigate future crisis situations.

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds

Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates

Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

Key Market Participants Analysis

Amway Corp. - The company offers a wide range of face makeup products such as Artistry Exact Fit Pressed Powder, Artistry Exact Fit Compact, Artistry Exact Fit Longwearing Foundation, Artistry Exact Fit Perfecting Concealer, etc.

Avon Products Inc. - The company offers a wide range of face makeup products such as FMG Glimmer Eyeshadow Quad, FMG Glimmer Longwear Gel Eyeshadow, VDL Lumilayer Rosy Perfect Primer, FMG Glimmer Longwear Gel Eyeliner, etc.

CHANEL Ltd. - The company offers a wide range of face makeup products such as Lip Balm, Super Active Complete Correction Sunscreen Broad Spectrum SPF 50, Healthy Glow Bronzing Cream, Healthy Glow Lip Balm, etc.

Face Make-up Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Face make-up market is segmented as below:

Product

Foundation



Face Powder



Concealer



Blush



Bronzer

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



South America



MEA



The face make-up market is driven by demand for BB and CC creams. In addition, other factors such as product innovation, and social media and celebrity endorsement are expected to trigger the face make-up market toward witnessing a decelerating CAGR of over 11.43% during the forecast period. Also, factors such as the risk of exposure to toxic chemicals may impede the market growth.



The report will cover -

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

