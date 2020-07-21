Face Mask Market Size to Reach Revenues of Over $20 Billion by 2025 - Arizton

CHICAGO, July 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global face mask market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 11% during the period 2019−2025.

Key Highlights Offered in the Report:

The global face mask market would realize an absolute growth of around 90%, contributing over $2.7 billion incremental revenue between 2019 and 2025. The outbreak of COVID-19 has boosted the market demand for respiratory masks and surgical masks. Rising awareness about hygiene and government regulation regrading mask usage will boost the overall shipment of face mask to reach over 10 billion units by 2025. Face mask market is witnessing a traction in demand from the healthcare segment. The segment is expected to witness a high CAGR of over 11%, during 2019-2025 and has witnessed market value worth over $11 billion only in 2020 due to COVID-19 outbreak. Respiratory face mask is witnessing high demand with increasing consumption of face mask for healthcare personal. The unit shipment for respiratory mask is expected to reach 3 billion units by 2025, among which N95 respiratory mask in expected to contribute over 1 billion units. With over 60% of the market shipments coming from the North America and Europe , the vendors must look upon new markets to expand. Further, vendors should look upon innovative strategies and focus on rising hygiene concern after the outbreak of novel coronavirus to boost sales in other markets. With the increasing adaption for face mask for personal use, the reusable face masks are witnessing high demand with market value expecting to reach around $170 million by 2025.

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2019−2025

Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by product, nature, end-users, distribution, and geography

Competitive Landscape – 7 key vendors and 30 other vendors

Face Mask Market – Segmentation

The demand for surgical aids and equipment has increased with the adoption of new surgical practices in the medical field. The presence of dedicated surgical centers in healthcare centers has also given an impetus to the growth. Furthermore, surgical masks are witnessing significant growth demand majorly because of their affordability and availability in the market.

The reusable face mask market is witnessing high demand across the globe with the continuous spread of the pandemic COVID-19. With the outbreak, consumer spending on healthcare products has shown a significant rise. The use of reusable masks by the general population would significantly reduce plastic waste.

The penetration of protective equipment in hospitals is estimated to witness growth, considering the prevalence of hospital-acquired infections globally. Several health authorities are making compulsory to wear face masks in hospitals, especially after the outbreak of Coronavirus as healthcare facilities come under high-risk zones.

Face Mask Market by Products

Respiratory

N95



KN95



FFP2 & FFP3



P95 & R95



Others

Surgical

3-PLY



4-PLY



5-PLY



Others

Cloth

Face Mask Market by Nature

Reusable

Disposable

Face Mask Market by End-user

Healthcare

Industrial

Individual

Government & Others

Face Mask Market by Distribution

Direct Distribution

Indirect Distribution

Wholesalers & Distributors



Supermarkets & Hypermarkets



Drug Stores



Other Retail Stores



Online

Face Mask Market – Geography

In terms of volume, North America is expected to lead the market, reaching unit shipment of over 3.4 billion by 2025. The growth in the region is mainly attributed to the increasing incidence of several acute and chronic diseases such as CVDs, cancer, diabetes, and pneumonia. The surge in surgeries, the availability of advanced healthcare infrastructure, and increasing concerns of safety and hygiene practices are the major factors contributing to the market growth.

By Geography

North America

US



Canada

Europe

UK



Germany



France



Spain



Italy

APAC

China



Japan



South Korea



Australia



India

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia



Turkey



South Africa



Iran

Prominent Vendors

The 3M Company

Company Cardinal Health

Honeywell International

Kimberly-Clark

Mölnlycke Health Care

Owens & Minor

Prestige Ameritech

Other Prominent Vendors

AERO PRO

Alpha Pro Tech

Ansell

ASID BONZ

BERNER International

ClearMask

COMED

Crosstex International

DACH Schutzbekleidung

Dynarex

ERENLER MEDİKAL

HONG KONG MEDI

MEDI Intco Medical

Kowa Company

Medibase

Makrite

Med-Con

Medi Dent Disposable International

Moldex

Medicom

Medline Industries

Mexpo International

Narang Medical

Neomedic

RAYS

Safe'N'Clear

TROGE MEDICAL

Trimpeks

Wujiang Evergreen EX/IM

Yeakn Protecting Products

