Face Mask Market Size to Reach Revenues of USD 8.88 Billion by 2026 - Arizton

CHICAGO, Sept. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In-depth analysis and data-driven insights on the impact of COVID-19 included in this global face mask market report.

The face mask market is expected to exhibit a growth rate of 4.8% during the period 2020−2026. In the global face mask market, the shipments are expected to reach 16.54 billion units by 2026.

Key Highlights Offered in the Report:

COVID-19 impacted the face mask market positively; the demand skyrocketed in the market. Many vendors are already filled with the orders for 2020 and 2021. The vendors are working with total capacity continuously to supply the orders. Surgical face masks dominated the market by material type. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there was an increased demand for surgical face masks as they were primarily consumed in the healthcare segment and individuals. The N95 face masks dominated the respirator segment face masks market. There was a massive demand for the N95 face masks among the public and among the front-line workers. Synthetic face masks dominated the market by material type. A large volume of surgical face masks is manufactured from synthetic materials, and they had better safety standards compared to the naturally made cotton face masks. Disposable face masks dominated the usage segment. Most users preferred one-time usage masks compared to the reusable face masks. Especially in the healthcare segment disposable face masks were largely used. Hospital segment dominated the market in 2020. Large volume face masks were consumed in the hospitals due to the increased number of COVID-19 patients. Various countries are experiencing multiple waves of COVID-19 infections due to different variants of the virus. B2B/institutional segment dominated the distribution channel as large hospitals and GPOs; governments purchased the face masks directly from the manufacturers across the globe Europe dominated the market in terms of revenue and consumption of face masks. The APAC is expected to grow faster in terms of revenue due to the large population and increasing COVID-19 cases. This has increased the consumption of face masks in the market.

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2020−2026

Market Size & Forecast by Unit Shipments | 2020−2026

Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by product, material, usage, distribution, end-user, and geography

Competitive Landscape – 5 key vendors and 62 other vendors

Face Mask Market – Segmentation

In 2020, the 2-ply face masks segment accounted for a share of 32.66% in the global surgical face mask market. The 2-ply face mask is manufactured from the fabric material polypropylene or other non-woven kinds of materials. One of the major limitations of this mask is that it lacks a filter layer, which makes it useless against haze, viruses, and bacteria.

The N-Series mask offers protection against COVID-19 infections. Apart from the surface area that it covers, the protection is provided by the quality of the fabric used, the material used, and its filtration capability. The N95 and N94 masks filter out up to 94–95% of the fine particles and dust.

Synthetic face masks are made from polypropylene material, which is also commonly used in other manufacturing platforms such as automotive manufacturing, furniture assembly, and the aerospace industry. During the pandemic when the other manufacturing segments witnessed a slowdown, the demand for this material to manufacture face masks was not so high, but its availability was easy.

Face Mask Market by Product

Surgical Mask

2-Ply



3-Ply



Others

Respirator Mask

N-Series



R-Series



P-Series



Others

Cloth Mask

Face Mask Market by Material

Synthetic

Natural

Face Mask Market by Usage

Disposable

Reusable

Face Mask Market by Distribution

B2B/Institutional

Retail

Online

Face Mask Market by End-User

Healthcare

Industrial

Individual

Government and Others

Face Mask Market – Dynamics

Recently, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to spread across the world, researchers and scientists are working continuously to develop high-tech protective medical face masks such as 3D printed masks. Clinicians from the Veterans Health Administration (VHA) demonstrated the effectiveness of a 3D printed surgical mask designed to mitigate any shortage of conventional medical face masks resulting from the coronavirus crisis. In addition, the FDA also initiated innovative and creative approaches to recommend using 3D-printed face masks to fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. According to the FDA, 3D-printed PPEs such as face masks can be used to provide a physical barrier to the environment to prevent the virus from the spread. The FDA also developed guidelines for manufacturers encompassing 3D printing of medical face masks. These 3D-printed masks are reusable and easy to disinfect. It is also reported that a standard disposable surgical mask can be cut into four filters for this 3D printed mask.

Key Drivers and Trends fueling Market Growth:

Increased Usage of Double Masking

Increased EUA Approvals for Face Masks

Increased Number of Surgeries

New Entrants in Face Mask Manufacture

Face Mask Market – Geography

In 2020, Europe accounted for a share of 36.45% in the global face mask market. Europe is home to many developed and developing countries, and the usage of face masks is high in this region due to multiple factors such as the growing food & beverage industry, increased awareness among end-users regarding personal safety, and the impact of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic in the region. Some countries such as Spain and Italy are largely famous for their food industry across the globe. Large volumes of packed foods are exported by these countries across the globe. The food industries have recommended workers wear face masks to avoid contamination of food products since there have been many cross-contamination issues in the past few years. The UK recently exited from the EU council. This scenario is forcing the country to largely invest in various sectors to increase its potential and become more independent from other European countries. The country is largely investing in multiple sectors such as healthcare, manufacturing, and food & beverages.

Face Mask Market by Geography

Europe

Germany



France



UK



Italy



Spain



Netherland



Belgium



Poland

North America

US



Canada

APAC

China



Japan



India



Australia



South Korea



Malaysia



Thailand



Philippines

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Argentina



Colombia



Chile

Middle East & Africa

South Africa



Saudi Arabia



Turkey



Iran

Major Vendors

BYD Company

Prestige Ameritech

Kimberly -Clark

Honeywell

3M

