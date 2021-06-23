Face Reality Skincare Partners With Two Time Olympic Swimming Medalist & Tokyo Olympic Qualifier Abbey Weitzeil

Not just physically, but mentally, I was not feeling confident in my own skin.

At this month's U.S. Olympic Team Trials in Omaha, Weitzeil qualified for the 2020 U.S. Olympic Swim Team in both the 50m and 100m freestyle, with the only sub 54 (53.52) performance.

"Abbey is arguably one of the most dominant female sprinters in collegiate swimming history, she embodies strength and is a symbol for women's empowerment," says Jeremy Soine, Face Reality Skincare, CEO. "However, despite her athletic success and achievements in the pool, Abbey has struggled to find balance with her skin. She recently sought the help of our team of Acne Experts to help her develop a strategic skincare program, so she can confidently step up to the blocks in Tokyo."

Frustrated with her skincare regimen, Weitzeil was first introduced to Face Reality Skincare through a friend. Soon after, she began her treatment program in April.

"I have been using Face Reality Skincare for a couple of months and I have already seen an incredible difference in my skin," says Weitzeil. "Since I was young, I've always suffered from backne and in more recent years, breakouts on my face as well. Hours and years in the chlorine pool was negatively affecting my skin and I started to get so self-conscious every time I got out of the pool. Not just physically, but mentally, I was not feeling confident in my own skin. I've always thought that the secret to clearing acne was to dry it out, but I've only recently learned that is a myth. Finding a regimen that both treats and hydrates skin has been such a game changer for me, and for the first time I feel like I'm getting my acne under control."

As part of the brand's acne protocol, Face Reality Skincare creates a personalized treatment plan which includes a combination of professional services and at-home regimen that is customized to each individual's skincare needs.

"Because Abbey's lifestyle as a professional athlete results in unique issues like extreme dehydration as well as breakouts from prolonged chlorine exposure, we took a holistic approach when creating a treatment plan that fit her diet and lifestyle choices," says Cat Loftus, licensed esthetician, and Acne Expert at Face Reality Acne Clinic. "Abbey's journey with Face Reality started with virtual consultations which were very effective for her, and most recently we have welcomed her into our new Face Reality Clinic in Danville for in-person professional treatments."

Abbey's at-home regimen, which she follows in between professional treatments, has also been personalized to fit her skincare needs and includes Ultra Gentle Cleanser, HydraCalm Mask, Hydrabalance, Mandelic Face and Body Wash, and Sulfur Spot Treatment.

People interested in treating their acne can make an appointment for a consultation with a licensed esthetician and get started on a customized treatment plan. With a more than 90% success rate, Face Reality clients can begin to see results within the first few weeks. Face Reality Skincare's customized approach provides life-changing results through consistent treatments, safe and effective products, and guidance from a highly qualified esthetician and Certified Acne Expert.

Face Reality Acne Clinic will be officially opening its doors on July 13. To learn more about Face Reality Skincare's award-winning clear skin program and upcoming clinic opening, visit facerealityskincare.com.

SOURCE Face Reality Skincare