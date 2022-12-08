Face-swiping Payment Market to Hit $18.46 Billion by 2030: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global face-swiping payment market size is expected to reach USD 18.46 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 18.9% from 2022 to 2030, according to a new study conducted by Grand View Research, Inc. The rise in digitalization led by the COVID-19 pandemic and the increasing penetration of the internet across the globe is anticipated to drive market growth. For instance, according to the Digital 2021, Global Overview Report, almost 4.66 billion people worldwide had access to and used the internet as of January 2021.

Key Industry Insights & Findings from the report:

The payment system segment is expected to witness rapid growth over the forecast period. The growth can be attributed to the rising adoption of face-recognition solutions by major companies worldwide.

The travel segment is expected to witness steady growth over the forecast period. The rising demand for AI-enabled payment platforms for fare collection in the various modes of transport such as buses and metros, among others is anticipated to fuel the growth of the segment in the forecast period.

Asia Pacific dominated the industry in 2021. The growing demand for face-enabled payment terminals across the region is expected to propel the regional growth.

Read 150-page market research report, "Face-swiping Payment Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Type (Payment Equipment, Payment System), By Application (Retail, Restaurant, Travel), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2022 - 2030", published by Grand View Research.

Face-swiping Payment Market Growth & Trends

Recently, venture capital firms started focusing on tech start-ups, assisting them in raising funds to expand their product portfolios and strengthen their market position. For instance, in December 2020, Nice & Green, a Swiss investment company invested USD 38 million in FacePhi, a facial biometric technology company. The investment was particularly made for the company's expansion and enhancement of the market share.

Face swiping technology enables consumers to make purchases simply by portraying in front of camera-equipped point-of-sale (POS) machines, which results in faster and more secure face payments. Furthermore, the mobile wallet providers such as Alipay and others have extended support for the face swipe feature to enable users to make faster payments. Thus, such ongoing trends are expected to further drive the market growth over the forecast period.

The global pandemic has been favorable to market growth. The growing demand for biometrics for verification, or unlocking mobile phones has made consumers familiar with the use of biometrics which is anticipated to create new growth opportunities for the face-swiping payment industry. For instance, according to the 2021 survey by IDEMA, 84% of the respondents use the biometric authentication method, out of which around 43% of the respondent have used facial biometrics for unlocking smartphones.

Face-swiping Payment Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global face-swiping payment market based on type, application, and region:

Face-swiping Payment Market - Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

Payment Equipment

POS Equipment



Kiosk

Payment System

Face-swiping Payment Market - Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

Retail

Restaurant

Travel

Other

Face-swiping Payment Market - Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

Germany



U.K.



France

Asia Pacific

China



India



Japan



South Korea



Australia

Latin America

Brazil

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

List of Key Players in the Face-swiping Payment Market

PopID, Inc.

Facepay

PayByFace B.V.

VisionLabs

PAX Global Technology Limited

Alipay

NEC Corporation

SnapPay Inc.

Mastercard

CloudWalk Technology Co. Ltd.

