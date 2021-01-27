Facebook Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results

MENLO PARK, Calif., Jan. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Facebook, Inc. (Nasdaq: FB) today reported financial results for the quarter and full year ended December 31, 2020.

"We had a strong end to the year as people and businesses continued to use our services during these challenging times," said Mark Zuckerberg, Facebook founder and CEO. "I'm excited about our product roadmap for 2021 as we build new and meaningful ways to create economic opportunity, build community and help people just have fun."

Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Highlights



Three Months Ended December 31,

Year-over-

Year %

Change

Year Ended December 31,

Year-over-

Year %

Change

In millions, except percentages and



















per share amounts 2020

2019



2020

2019



Revenue:























Advertising $ 27,187

$ 20,736

31%

$ 84,169

$ 69,655

21%

Other 885

346

156%

1,796

1,042

72%

Total revenue 28,072

21,082

33%

85,965

70,697

22%

Total costs and expenses 15,297

12,224

25%

53,294

46,711

14%

Income from operations $ 12,775

$ 8,858

44%

$ 32,671

$ 23,986

36%

Operating margin 46%

42%





38%

34%





Provision for income taxes $ 1,836

$ 1,820

1%

$ 4,034

$ 6,327

(36)%

Effective tax rate 14%

20%





12%

25%





Net income $ 11,219

$ 7,349

53%

$ 29,146

$ 18,485

58%

Diluted earnings per share (EPS) $ 3.88

$ 2.56

52%

$ 10.09

$ 6.43

57%



Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Operational and Other Financial Highlights

Facebook daily active users (DAUs) – DAUs were 1.84 billion on average for December 2020 , an increase of 11% year-over-year.

– DAUs were 1.84 billion on average for , an increase of 11% year-over-year. Facebook monthly active users (MAUs) – MAUs were 2.80 billion as of December 31, 2020 , an increase of 12% year-over-year.

– MAUs were 2.80 billion as of , an increase of 12% year-over-year. Family daily active people (DAP) – DAP was 2.60 billion on average for December 2020 , an increase of 15% year-over-year.

– DAP was 2.60 billion on average for , an increase of 15% year-over-year. Family monthly active people (MAP) – MAP was 3.30 billion as of December 31, 2020 , an increase of 14% year-over-year.

– MAP was 3.30 billion as of , an increase of 14% year-over-year. Capital expenditures – Capital expenditures, including principal payments on finance leases, were $4.82 billion and $15.72 billion for the fourth quarter and full year of 2020, respectively.

– Capital expenditures, including principal payments on finance leases, were and for the fourth quarter and full year of 2020, respectively. Cash and cash equivalents and marketable securities – Cash and cash equivalents and marketable securities were $61.95 billion as of December 31, 2020 .

– Cash and cash equivalents and marketable securities were as of . Headcount – Headcount was 58,604 as of December 31, 2020 , an increase of 30% year-over-year.

In January 2021, the Board of Directors authorized incremental share repurchases of up to an additional $25 billion of our shares of Class A common stock. This authorization is in addition to the previously authorized repurchases of up to $34 billion of our shares of Class A common stock. As of the end of 2020, $8.6 billion remained on the previous share repurchase authorization.

CFO Outlook Commentary

We continue to face significant uncertainty as we manage through a number of cross currents in 2021.

We believe our business has benefited from two broad economic trends playing out during the pandemic. The first is the ongoing shift towards online commerce. The second is the shift in consumer demand towards products and away from services. We believe these shifts provided a tailwind to our advertising business in the second half of 2020 given our strength in product verticals sold via online commerce and our lower exposure to service verticals like travel. Looking forward, a moderation or reversal in one or both of these trends could serve as a headwind to our advertising revenue growth.

At the same time, in the first half of 2021, we will be lapping a period of growth that was negatively impacted by reduced advertising demand during the early stages of the pandemic. As a result, we expect year-over-year growth rates in total revenue to remain stable or modestly accelerate sequentially in the first and second quarters of 2021. In the second half of the year, we will lap periods of increasingly strong growth, which will significantly pressure year-over-year growth rates.

We also expect to face more significant ad targeting headwinds in 2021. This includes the impact of platform changes, notably iOS 14, as well as the evolving regulatory landscape. While the timing of the iOS 14 changes remains uncertain, we would expect to see an impact beginning late in the first quarter.

There is also continuing uncertainty around the viability of transatlantic data transfers in light of recent European regulatory developments, and like other companies in our industry, we are closely monitoring the potential impact on our European operations as these developments progress.

We expect 2021 total expenses to be in the range of $68-73 billion, unchanged from our prior outlook. This is driven by investments in technical and product talent as well as continued growth in infrastructure costs.

We continue to expect 2021 capital expenditures to be in the range of $21-23 billion, driven by data centers, servers, network infrastructure, and office facilities. Our outlook includes spend that was delayed from 2020 due to the impact of the pandemic on our construction efforts.

We continue to expect our full-year 2021 tax rate to be in the high-teens.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding our future business expectations. These forward-looking statements are only predictions and may differ materially from actual results due to a variety of factors including: the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business and financial results; our ability to retain or increase users and engagement levels; our reliance on advertising revenue; our dependency on data signals and mobile operating systems, networks, and standards that we do not control; risks associated with new products and changes to existing products as well as other new business initiatives; our emphasis on community growth and engagement and the user experience over short-term financial results; maintaining and enhancing our brand and reputation; our ongoing privacy, safety, security, and content review efforts; competition; risks associated with government actions that could restrict access to our products or impair our ability to sell advertising in certain countries; litigation and government inquiries; privacy and regulatory concerns; risks associated with acquisitions; security breaches; and our ability to manage growth and geographically-dispersed operations. These and other potential risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from the results predicted are more fully detailed under the caption "Risk Factors" in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC on October 30, 2020, which is available on our Investor Relations website at investor.fb.com and on the SEC website at www.sec.gov. Additional information will also be set forth in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020. In addition, please note that the date of this press release is January 27, 2021, and any forward-looking statements contained herein are based on assumptions that we believe to be reasonable as of this date. We undertake no obligation to update these statements as a result of new information or future events.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement our condensed consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (GAAP), we use the following non-GAAP financial measures: revenue excluding foreign exchange effect, advertising revenue excluding foreign exchange effect and free cash flow. The presentation of these financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. Investors are cautioned that there are material limitations associated with the use of non-GAAP financial measures as an analytical tool. In addition, these measures may be different from non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies, limiting their usefulness for comparison purposes. We compensate for these limitations by providing specific information regarding the GAAP amounts excluded from these non-GAAP financial measures.

We believe these non-GAAP financial measures provide investors with useful supplemental information about the financial performance of our business, enable comparison of financial results between periods where certain items may vary independent of business performance, and allow for greater transparency with respect to key metrics used by management in operating our business.

We exclude the following items from our non-GAAP financial measures:

Foreign exchange effect on revenue. We translated revenue for the three months and full year ended December 31, 2020 using the prior year's monthly exchange rates for our settlement or billing currencies other than the U.S. dollar, which we believe is a useful metric that facilitates comparison to our historical performance.

Purchases of property and equipment; Principal payments on finance leases. We subtract both purchases of property and equipment and principal payments on finance leases in our calculation of free cash flow because we believe that these two items collectively represent the amount of property and equipment we need to procure to support our business, regardless of whether we procure such property or equipment with a finance lease. We believe that this methodology can provide useful supplemental information to help investors better understand underlying trends in our business. Free cash flow is not intended to represent our residual cash flow available for discretionary expenditures.

For more information on our non-GAAP financial measures and a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP measures, please see the "Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Results" table in this press release.

FACEBOOK, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (In millions, except for per share amounts) (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended December 31,

Twelve Months Ended December 31,

2020

2019

2020

2019 Revenue $ 28,072



$ 21,082



$ 85,965



$ 70,697

Costs and expenses:













Cost of revenue 5,210



3,492



16,692



12,770

Research and development 5,208



3,877



18,447



13,600

Marketing and sales 3,280



3,026



11,591



9,876

General and administrative 1,599



1,829



6,564



10,465

Total costs and expenses 15,297



12,224



53,294



46,711

Income from operations 12,775



8,858



32,671



23,986

Interest and other income, net 280



311



509



826

Income before provision for income taxes 13,055



9,169



33,180



24,812

Provision for income taxes 1,836



1,820



4,034



6,327

Net income $ 11,219



$ 7,349



$ 29,146



$ 18,485

Earnings per share attributable to Class A and Class B













common stockholders:













Basic $ 3.94



$ 2.58



$ 10.22



$ 6.48

Diluted $ 3.88



$ 2.56



$ 10.09



$ 6.43

Weighted-average shares used to compute earnings per













share attributable to Class A and Class B common













stockholders:













Basic 2,850



2,853



2,851



2,854

Diluted 2,890



2,871



2,888



2,876

Share-based compensation expense included in costs and













expenses:













Cost of revenue $ 120



$ 90



$ 447



$ 377

Research and development 1,361



931



4,918



3,488

Marketing and sales 175



147



691



569

General and administrative 128



105



480



402

Total share-based compensation expense $ 1,784



$ 1,273



$ 6,536



$ 4,836



FACEBOOK, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In millions) (Unaudited)







December 31,

2020

December 31,

2019 Assets





Current assets:







Cash and cash equivalents $ 17,576



$ 19,079



Marketable securities 44,378



35,776



Accounts receivable, net of allowances of $114 and $92 as of December 31, 2020 and











2019, respectively 11,335



9,518



Prepaid expenses and other current assets 2,381



1,852





Total current assets 75,670



66,225

Equity investments 6,234



86

Property and equipment, net 45,633



35,323

Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 9,348



9,460

Intangible assets, net 623



894

Goodwill 19,050



18,715

Other assets 2,758



2,673

Total assets $ 159,316



$ 133,376













Liabilities and stockholders' equity





Current liabilities:







Accounts payable $ 1,331



$ 1,363



Partners payable 1,093



886



Operating lease liabilities, current 1,023



800



Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 11,152



11,735



Deferred revenue and deposits 382



269





Total current liabilities 14,981



15,053

Operating lease liabilities, non-current 9,631



9,524

Other liabilities 6,414



7,745





Total liabilities 31,026



32,322

Commitments and contingencies





Stockholders' equity:







Common stock and additional paid-in capital 50,018



45,851



Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 927



(489)



Retained earnings 77,345



55,692





Total stockholders' equity 128,290



101,054

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 159,316



$ 133,376



FACEBOOK, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In millions) (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

December 31,

Twelve Months Ended

December 31,

2020

2019

2020

2019 Cash flows from operating activities













Net income $ 11,219



$ 7,349



$ 29,146



$ 18,485

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by













operating activities:













Depreciation and amortization 1,863



1,468



6,862



5,741

Share-based compensation 1,784



1,273



6,536



4,836

Deferred income taxes (377)



(395)



(1,192)



(37)

Other 62



(6)



118



39

Changes in assets and liabilities:













Accounts receivable (3,059)



(1,697)



(1,512)



(1,961)

Prepaid expenses and other current assets 225



577



135



47

Other assets (25)



(26)



(34)



41

Accounts payable (56)



112



(17)



113

Partners payable 278



289



178



348

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 2,218



861



(1,054)



7,300

Deferred revenue and deposits (3)



41



108



123

Other liabilities (89)



(763)



(527)



1,239

Net cash provided by operating activities 14,040



9,083



38,747



36,314

Cash flows from investing activities













Purchases of property and equipment (4,613)



(4,100)



(15,115)



(15,102)

Purchases of marketable securities (5,737)



(4,758)



(33,930)



(23,910)

Sales of marketable securities 2,008



2,163



11,787



9,565

Maturities of marketable securities 3,260



3,104



13,984



10,152

Purchases of equity investments (59)



—



(6,361)



(61)

Acquisitions of businesses, net of cash acquired, and purchases of





















intangible assets (5)



(445)



(388)



(508)

Other investing activities (27)



—



(36)



—

Net cash used in investing activities (5,173)



(4,036)



(30,059)



(19,864)

Cash flows from financing activities













Taxes paid related to net share settlement of equity awards (1,121)



(627)



(3,564)



(2,337)

Repurchases of Class A common stock (1,928)



(1,296)



(6,272)



(4,202)

Principal payments on finance leases (205)



(141)



(604)



(552)

Net change in overdraft in cash pooling entities 48



37



24



(223)

Other financing activities —



2



124



15

Net cash used in financing activities (3,206)



(2,025)



(10,292)



(7,299)

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and





















restricted cash 314



177



279



4

Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 5,975



3,199



(1,325)



9,155

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of the period 11,979



16,080



19,279



10,124

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of the period $ 17,954



$ 19,279



$ 17,954



$ 19,279

















Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash to the condensed













consolidated balance sheets













Cash and cash equivalents $ 17,576



$ 19,079



$ 17,576



$ 19,079

Restricted cash, included in prepaid expenses and other current





















assets 241



8



241



8

Restricted cash, included in other assets 137



192



137



192

Total cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash $ 17,954



$ 19,279



$ 17,954



$ 19,279



FACEBOOK, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In millions) (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended December 31,

Twelve Months Ended December 31,

2020

2019

2020

2019 Supplemental cash flow data













Cash paid for income taxes $ 1,107



$ 2,654



$ 4,229



$ 5,182

Non-cash investing activities:













Acquisition of businesses in accrued expenses and





























other current liabilities and other liabilities $ 118



$ —



$ 118



$ —

Property and equipment in accounts payable and





























accrued expenses and other current liabilities $ 2,201



$ 1,887



$ 2,201



$ 1,887



Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Results

(In millions, except percentages) (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended December 31,

Twelve Months Ended December 31,

2020

2019

2020

2019 GAAP revenue $ 28,072



$ 21,082



$ 85,965



$ 70,697

Foreign exchange effect on 2020 revenue using 2019

















rates (339)







120





Revenue excluding foreign exchange effect $ 27,733







$ 86,085





GAAP revenue year-over-year change % 33%







22%





Revenue excluding foreign exchange effect year-over-

















year change % 32%







22%





GAAP advertising revenue $ 27,187



$ 20,736



$ 84,169



$ 69,655

Foreign exchange effect on 2020 advertising revenue

















using 2019 rates (332)







129





Advertising revenue excluding foreign exchange effect $ 26,855







$ 84,298





GAAP advertising revenue year-over-year change % 31%







21%





Advertising revenue excluding foreign exchange effect

















year-over-year change % 30%







21%





















Net cash provided by operating activities $ 14,040



$ 9,083



$ 38,747



$ 36,314

Purchases of property and equipment (4,613)



(4,100)



(15,115)



(15,102)

Principal payments on finance leases (205)



(141)



(604)



(552)

Free cash flow (1) $ 9,222



$ 4,842



$ 23,028



$ 20,660























(1) Free cash flow in the full year ended December 31, 2020 reflects the $5.0 billion FTC settlement that was paid in April 2020.

