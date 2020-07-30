Facebook Reports Second Quarter 2020 Results

MENLO PARK, Calif., July 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Facebook, Inc. (Nasdaq: FB) today reported financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2020.

"We're glad to be able to provide small businesses the tools they need to grow and be successful online during these challenging times," said Mark Zuckerberg, Facebook founder and CEO. "And we're proud that people can rely on our services to stay connected when they can't always be together in person."

Second Quarter 2020 Financial Highlights



Three Months Ended June 30,

Year-over-Year % In millions, except percentages and per share amounts 2020

2019 (1)

Change Revenue:









Advertising $ 18,321

$ 16,624

10% Other 366

262

40% Total revenue 18,687

16,886

11% Total costs and expenses 12,724

12,260

4% Income from operations $ 5,963

$ 4,626

29% Operating margin 32%

27%



Provision for income taxes $ 953

$ 2,216

(57)% Effective tax rate 16%

46%



Net income $ 5,178

$ 2,616

98% Diluted earnings per share (EPS) $ 1.80

$ 0.91

98%

_________________________ (1) Includes an additional $2.0 billion legal expense related to our settlement with the U.S. Federal Trade Commission (FTC) and a $1.1 billion income tax expense due to the Altera Ninth Circuit Opinion, both accrued in the second quarter of 2019.

Second Quarter 2020 Operational and Other Financial Highlights

Facebook daily active users (DAUs) – DAUs were 1.79 billion on average for June 2020 , an increase of 12% year-over-year.

Facebook monthly active users (MAUs) – MAUs were 2.70 billion as of June 30, 2020, an increase of 12% year-over-year.

Family daily active people (DAP) – DAP was 2.47 billion on average for June 2020 , an increase of 15% year-over-year.

Family monthly active people (MAP) – MAP was 3.14 billion as of June 30, 2020 , an increase of 14% year-over-year.

Capital expenditures – Capital expenditures, including principal payments on finance leases, were $3 .36 billion for the second quarter of 2020.

Cash and cash equivalents and marketable securities – Cash and cash equivalents and marketable securities were $58.24 billion as of June 30, 2020. On July 7, 2020 , we paid approximately $5.8 billion at the then–current exchange rate for our investment in Jio Platforms Limited.

Headcount – Headcount was 52,534 as of June 30, 2020, an increase of 32% year-over-year.

Impact of COVID-19 on Outlook

Our business has been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and, like all companies, we are facing a period of unprecedented uncertainty in our business outlook. We expect our business performance will be impacted by issues beyond our control, including the duration and efficacy of shelter-in-place orders, the effectiveness of economic stimuli around the world, and the fluctuations of currencies relative to the U.S. dollar.

Engagement - Facebook DAUs and MAUs in the second quarter of 2020 reflect increased engagement as people around the world sheltered in place and used our products to connect with the people and organizations they care about. More recently, we are seeing signs of normalization in user growth and engagement as shelter-in-place measures have eased around the world, particularly in developed markets where Facebook's penetration is higher. Looking forward, as shelter-in-place restrictions continue to ease, we expect the number of Facebook DAUs and MAUs to be flat or slightly down in most regions in the third quarter of 2020 compared to the second quarter of 2020.





Revenue - In the first three weeks of July, our year-over-year ad revenue growth rate was approximately in-line with our second quarter 2020 year-over-year ad revenue growth rate of 10%. We expect our full quarter year-over-year ad revenue growth rate for the third quarter of 2020 will be roughly similar to this July performance. There are several factors contributing to this outlook, including:





First, continued macroeconomic uncertainty, including the pace of recovery and the prospects for additional economic stimulus;



Second, our expectation that some of the recent surge in community engagement will normalize as regions reopen;



Third, the impact from certain advertisers pausing spend on our platforms related to the current boycott, which is reflected in our July trends; and



Lastly, headwinds related to ad targeting and measurement, including the impact of regulation, such as the California Consumer Privacy Act, as well as headwinds from expected changes to mobile operating platforms, which we anticipate will be increasingly significant as the year progresses.





Total expenses - We expect total expenses in 2020 to be in the range of $52 -55 billion, narrowed slightly from the prior range of $52 -56 billion.





Capital expenditures - We expect full-year 2020 capital expenditures to be approximately $16 billion , at the high end of our prior $14 -16 billion range, as we have resumed data center construction efforts earlier than expected. However, a great deal of uncertainty remains in our outlook, and our full year capital expenditures will depend on how the pandemic impacts our ability to construct data centers and refresh equipment.





Tax rates - We expect our full-year 2020 tax rate to be in the mid-teens, although we may see fluctuations in our quarterly rate depending on our financial results.

Webcast and Conference Call Information

Facebook will host a conference call to discuss the results at 3 p.m. PT / 6 p.m. ET today. The live webcast of Facebook's earnings conference call can be accessed at investor.fb.com, along with the earnings press release, financial tables, and slide presentation. Facebook uses the investor.fb.com and newsroom.fb.com websites as well as Mark Zuckerberg's Facebook Page (https://www.facebook.com/zuck) as means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.

Following the call, a replay will be available at the same website. A telephonic replay will be available for one week following the conference call at +1 (404) 537-3406 or +1 (855) 859-2056, conference ID 3783991.

Transcripts of conference calls with publishing equity research analysts held today will also be posted to the investor.fb.com website.

About Facebook

Founded in 2004, Facebook's mission is to give people the power to build community and bring the world closer together. People use Facebook's apps and technologies to connect with friends and family, find communities and grow businesses.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding our future business expectations. These forward-looking statements are only predictions and may differ materially from actual results due to a variety of factors including: the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business and financial results; our ability to retain or increase users and engagement levels; our reliance on advertising revenue; our dependency on data signals and mobile operating systems, networks, and standards that we do not control; risks associated with new products and changes to existing products as well as other new business initiatives; our emphasis on community growth and engagement and the user experience over short-term financial results; maintaining and enhancing our brand and reputation; our ongoing privacy, safety, security, and content review efforts; competition; risks associated with government actions that could restrict access to our products or impair our ability to sell advertising in certain countries; litigation and government inquiries; privacy and regulatory concerns; risks associated with acquisitions; security breaches; and our ability to manage growth and geographically-dispersed operations. These and other potential risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from the results predicted are more fully detailed under the caption "Risk Factors" in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC on April 30, 2020, which is available on our Investor Relations website at investor.fb.com and on the SEC website at www.sec.gov. Additional information will also be set forth in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2020. In addition, please note that the date of this press release is July 30, 2020, and any forward-looking statements contained herein are based on assumptions that we believe to be reasonable as of this date. We undertake no obligation to update these statements as a result of new information or future events.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement our condensed consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (GAAP), we use the following non-GAAP financial measures: revenue excluding foreign exchange effect, advertising revenue excluding foreign exchange effect and free cash flow. The presentation of these financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. Investors are cautioned that there are material limitations associated with the use of non-GAAP financial measures as an analytical tool. In addition, these measures may be different from non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies, limiting their usefulness for comparison purposes. We compensate for these limitations by providing specific information regarding the GAAP amounts excluded from these non-GAAP financial measures.

We believe these non-GAAP financial measures provide investors with useful supplemental information about the financial performance of our business, enable comparison of financial results between periods where certain items may vary independent of business performance, and allow for greater transparency with respect to key metrics used by management in operating our business.

We exclude the following items from our non-GAAP financial measures:

Foreign exchange effect on revenue. We translated revenue for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020 using the prior year's monthly exchange rates for our settlement or billing currencies other than the U.S. dollar, which we believe is a useful metric that facilitates comparison to our historical performance.

Purchases of property and equipment, net; Principal payments on finance leases. We subtract both net purchases of property and equipment and principal payments on finance leases in our calculation of free cash flow because we believe that these two items collectively represent the amount of property and equipment we need to procure to support our business, regardless of whether we procure such property or equipment with a finance lease. We believe that this methodology can provide useful supplemental information to help investors better understand underlying trends in our business. Free cash flow is not intended to represent our residual cash flow available for discretionary expenditures.

For more information on our non-GAAP financial measures and a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP measures, please see the "Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Results" table in this press release.

FACEBOOK, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (In millions, except for per share amounts) (Unaudited)









Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2020

2019 (1)

2020

2019 (1)

Revenue $ 18,687

$ 16,886

$ 36,423

$ 31,963

Costs and expenses:















Cost of revenue 3,829

3,307

7,288

6,123

Research and development 4,462

3,315

8,477

6,175

Marketing and sales 2,840

2,414

5,627

4,434

General and administrative 1,593

3,224

3,175

7,288

Total costs and expenses 12,724

12,260

24,567

24,020

Income from operations 5,963

4,626

11,856

7,943

Interest and other income, net 168

206

136

371

Income before provision for income taxes 6,131

4,832

11,992

8,314

Provision for income taxes 953

2,216

1,911

3,269

Net income $ 5,178

$ 2,616

$ 10,081

$ 5,045

Earnings per share attributable to Class A and Class B















common stockholders:















Basic $ 1.82

$ 0.92

$ 3.54

$ 1.77

Diluted $ 1.80

$ 0.91

$ 3.51

$ 1.76

Weighted-average shares used to compute earnings per















share attributable to Class A and Class B common















stockholders:















Basic 2,850

2,855

2,851

2,855

Diluted 2,879

2,875

2,876

2,873

Share-based compensation expense included in costs















and expenses:















Cost of revenue $ 117

$ 109

$ 211

$ 196

Research and development 1,261

927

2,260

1,650

Marketing and sales 187

160

336

273

General and administrative 130

107

223

194

Total share-based compensation expense $ 1,695

$ 1,303

$ 3,030

$ 2,313



_________________________ (1) Includes $2.0 billion and $5.0 billion legal expenses accrued related to our settlement with the FTC in the second quarter and the first six months of 2019, respectively, and $1.1 billion of cumulative income tax expense related to the Altera Ninth Circuit Opinion.

FACEBOOK, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In millions) (Unaudited)

















June 30, 2020

December 31, 2019 Assets





Current assets:







Cash and cash equivalents $ 21,045

$ 19,079

Marketable securities 37,195

35,776

Accounts receivable, net of allowances of $365 and $206 as of June 30, 2020 and







December 31, 2019, respectively 7,483

9,518

Prepaid expenses and other current assets 2,407

1,852



Total current assets 68,130

66,225 Property and equipment, net 39,006

35,323 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 9,429

9,460 Intangible assets, net 859

894 Goodwill 19,029

18,715 Other assets 3,238

2,759 Total assets $ 139,691

$ 133,376











Liabilities and stockholders' equity





Current liabilities:







Accounts payable $ 920

$ 1,363

Partners payable 729

886

Operating lease liabilities, current 899

800

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 8,496

11,735

Deferred revenue and deposits 264

269



Total current liabilities 11,308

15,053 Operating lease liabilities, non-current 9,633

9,524 Other liabilities 8,303

7,745



Total liabilities 29,244

32,322 Commitments and contingencies





Stockholders' equity:







Common stock and additional paid-in capital 47,805

45,851

Accumulated other comprehensive loss (142)

(489)

Retained earnings 62,784

55,692



Total stockholders' equity 110,447

101,054 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 139,691

$ 133,376

FACEBOOK, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In millions) (Unaudited)









Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2020

2019

2020

2019 Cash flows from operating activities













Net income $ 5,178

$ 2,616

$ 10,081

$ 5,045 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by













operating activities:













Depreciation and amortization 1,704

1,502

3,301

2,857 Share-based compensation 1,695

1,303

3,030

2,313 Deferred income taxes 214

1

690

184 Other 43

9

49

14 Changes in assets and liabilities:













Accounts receivable (122)

(1,006)

1,924

64 Prepaid expenses and other current assets (325)

(252)

(353)

(168) Other assets 3

24

(15)

65 Accounts payable (56)

8

(100)

(87) Partners payable 11

20

(158)

20 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities (3,995)

2,827

(3,016)

5,982 Deferred revenue and deposits 15

55

(1)

51 Other liabilities (487)

1,508

(554)

1,584 Net cash provided by operating activities 3,878

8,615

14,878

17,924 Cash flows from investing activities













Purchases of property and equipment, net (3,255)

(3,633)

(6,813)

(7,470) Purchases of marketable securities (6,179)

(5,152)

(14,063)

(11,755) Sales of marketable securities 2,617

2,944

5,381

4,456 Maturities of marketable securities 3,224

1,895

7,868

4,105 Acquisitions of businesses, net of cash acquired, and purchases of













intangible assets (339)

(3)

(372)

(53) Other investing activities, net (245)

(61)

(288)

(61) Net cash used in investing activities (4,177)

(4,010)

(8,287)

(10,778) Cash flows from financing activities













Taxes paid related to net share settlement of equity awards (753)

(606)

(1,444)

(1,119) Repurchases of Class A common stock (1,369)

(1,144)

(2,618)

(1,758) Principal payments on finance leases (109)

(142)

(209)

(267) Net change in overdraft in cash pooling entities 63

58

(17)

(119) Other financing activities, net 16

4

114

9 Net cash used in financing activities (2,152)

(1,830)

(4,174)

(3,254) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and













restricted cash 93

26

(127)

(18) Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (2,358)

2,801

2,290

3,874 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of the period 23,927

11,197

19,279

10,124 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of the period $ 21,569

$ 13,998

$ 21,569

$ 13,998















Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash to













the condensed consolidated balance sheets













Cash and cash equivalents $ 21,045

$ 13,877

$ 21,045

$ 13,877 Restricted cash, included in prepaid expenses and other current assets 308

9

308

9 Restricted cash, included in other assets 216

112

216

112 Total cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash $ 21,569

$ 13,998

$ 21,569

$ 13,998

FACEBOOK, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In millions) (Unaudited)









Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2020

2019

2020

2019 Supplemental cash flow data













Cash paid for income taxes, net $ 1,041

$ 1,014

$ 1,250

$ 1,696 Non-cash investing activities:













Acquisition of businesses and other investments in





















accrued expenses and other liabilities $ 316

$ —

$ 316

$ — Property and equipment in accounts payable and





















accrued liabilities $ 1,592

$ 1,667

$ 1,592

$ 1,667

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Results (In millions, except percentages) (Unaudited)









Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2020

2019

2020

2019 GAAP revenue $ 18,687

$ 16,886

$ 36,423

$ 31,963 Foreign exchange effect on 2020 revenue using 2019













rates 297





573



Revenue excluding foreign exchange effect $ 18,984





$ 36,996



GAAP revenue year-over-year change % 11%





14%



Revenue excluding foreign exchange effect year-over-













year change % 12%





16%



GAAP advertising revenue $ 18,321

$ 16,624

$ 35,760

$ 31,536 Foreign exchange effect on 2020 advertising revenue













using 2019 rates 295





571



Advertising revenue excluding foreign exchange effect $ 18,616





$ 36,331



GAAP advertising revenue year-over-year change % 10%





13%



Advertising revenue excluding foreign exchange effect













year-over-year change % 12%





15%



















Net cash provided by operating activities $ 3,878

$ 8,615

$ 14,878

$ 17,924 Purchases of property and equipment, net (3,255)

(3,633)

(6,813)

(7,470) Principal payments on finance leases (109)

(142)

(209)

(267) Free cash flow (1) $ 514

$ 4,840

$ 7,856

$ 10,187

______________________ (1) Free cash flow in the second quarter and the first six months of 2020 reflects the $5.0 billion FTC settlement that was paid in April 2020.

