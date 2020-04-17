Facebook's Oculus Venues And Complex Announced As Streaming Partners For LiveXLive's "Music Lives" Global Music Festival Featuring 100+ Artists Over 48 Hours For MusiCares 'COVID-19 Relief Fund'

LiveXLive also announced a lineup of more than 100 artists and celebrities with the addition of dozens of new artists to the festival's lineup, as well as the updated roster participating in Global Citizen and World Health Organization's "One World: Together At Home" special event, on Saturday, April 18, 2020 starting at 11 a.m. PT / 2 p.m. ET, as a programming block during Music Lives.

On Oculus Quest and Oculus Go , fans will be able to watch Music Lives, up close and personal, while socializing and connecting with other viewers within the headset experience. In addition to streaming the event, Complex Networks will present special programming featuring some of the evening's performers and include special appearances by Hot Ones host Sean Evans and Sneaker Shopping host Joe La Puma. Youth culture fans can watch the event and join in on the conversation LIVE on Complex.com or on the Facebook pages for their pop culture brand, Complex, and food entertainment brand, First We Feast.

"This event is about discovery for young artists who are really going to struggle in this environment as much as it is about the established artists," said LiveXLive's Chairman and CEO Robert Ellin. "We want to support the music community and part of that means working with amazing distribution partners like Facebook's Oculus Venues, Complex Media, and our presenting partner, TikTok, to reach as many music fans globally as possible and to raise funds for MusiCares."

"Music Lives" appearances include (bold are new additions): Abhi The Nomad, Anitta, Big Gigantic (DJ Set), Brytiago, Christian French, Cici, Curtis Roach, DJ Bash, DJ Pope, DJ Tornall, Dr. Fresch, Eladio Carrion, Enrique Santos, Fonseca, Gabriel Black, Gente de Zona, Gigolo y La Exce, Giolì & Assia, J Balvin, Jax Anderson, Kat Dahlia, Kevvo, Elephante, Maddy O'Neal, Manuel Medrano, Marcella Fogaça, Matoma, Mau y Ricky, Maxi, Michigander, Mihali, Myke Towers, Nahko, Nas, Nick Lopez, Nik West, No Suits, Rafa Pabón, Rauw Alejandro, Sam Austins, Sarah Gibson, SNBRN, Stefan Benz, Swae Lee, Tabi, The Funk Hunters, Tiny Jag, Toni Cornell, Trippie Redd, Two Feet, Two Friends, whiterosemoxie and 10K.Caash.

TikTok stars CloudTalk, Curtis Roach, Jufu, Nick Tangorra, Shawn Wasabi, Spencer X, Taylor Felt, and Younger Hunger are also confirmed. Combined with the artist names already announced, Music Lives stands to reach 392 million fans on social media worldwide.

All "Music Lives" performances will promote and drive contributions to the MusiCares COVID-19 Relief Fund , benefiting music industry people negatively impacted by the global pandemic.

Hosts Matt Pinfield, Hannah Rad, Ruth O'Neil, Julian Mitchell will produce rapid-fire news, interviews and highlights throughout the weekend for LiveXLive's music commentary and interview series "LiveZone," available for viewing on LiveXLive.com and its apps. Special guest hosts include Calle & Poché.

Artists and celebrities including Adam Lambert, Andra Day, Angèle, Annie Lennox, Becky G, Ben Platt, Billy Ray Cyrus, Black Coffee, Bridget Moynahan, Burna Boy, Cassper Nyovest, Charlie Puth, Christine and the Queens, Common, Connie Britton, Danai Gurira, Delta Goodrem, Don Cheadle, Eason Chan, Ellie Goulding, Erin Richards, FINNEAS, Heidi Klum, Hozier, Hussain Al Jassmi, Jack Black, Jacky Cheung, Jack Johnson, Jameela Jamil, James McAvoy, Jason Segel, Jennifer Hudson, Jess Glynne, Jessie J, Jessie Reyez, John Legend, Juanes, Kesha, Lady Antebellum, Lang Lang, Leslie Odom Jr., Lewis Hamilton, Liam Payne, Lili Reinhart, Lilly Singh, Lindsey Vonn, Lisa Mishra, Lola Lennox, Luis Fonsi, Maren Morris, Matt Bomer, Megan Rapinoe, Michael Bublé, Milky Chance, Naomi Osaka, Natti Natasha, Niall Horan, Nomzamo Mbatha, P.K. Subban, Picture This, Rita Ora, Samuel L Jackson, Sarah Jessica Parker, Sebastián Yatra, Sheryl Crow, Sho Madjozi, SOFI TUKKER, SuperM, The Killers, Tim Gunn, Vishal Mishra and Zucchero will be part of the Global Citizen and World Health Organization's " One World: Together At Home" digital broadcast. The special event will be streamed through LiveXLive on select channels.

Starting on Friday, April 17, 2020 at 4:00 p.m. PT / 7 p.m. ET, fans around the world can watch "Music Lives" on LiveXLive.com and its apps, the TikTok official account and the LiveXLive official TikTok account in addition to Facebook's Oculus Venues and Complex. All artist performances will stream from artists' living rooms, backyards, private studios or local hometowns. Music Lives will also include quarantine-relevant programming around wellness, mindfulness, health safety, and more from industry-leading experts and artists. Throughout each performance, fans will be able to engage, chat and share with other viewers and the community.

Accessible on the web as well as on devices from the car to home, LiveXLive brings music fans the best seat in the house for festivals, concerts and events worldwide, a curated by people audio selection of millions of recorded songs, original programming segments comprised of live performances, podcasts, artist interviews, lifestyle segments, and show pilots. LiveXLive operates a live events business and offers branded entertainment, content development, advertising, merchandising, and livestreaming services. For more information about LiveXLive, please visit www.livexlive.com.

About LiveXLive Media, Inc.

Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIVX) (the "Company") is a global digital media company focused on live entertainment. The Company operates LiveXLive, the first 'live social music network', delivering premium livestreams, digital audio and on-demand music experiences from the world's top music festivals and concerts, including Rock in Rio, EDC Las Vegas, the Montreux Jazz Festival, and many others. LiveXLive also gives audiences access to premium original content, artist exclusives and industry interviews. For more information, visit www.livexlive.com and follow us on Facebook , Instagram YouTube and Twitter at @livexlive.

