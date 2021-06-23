FaceCake Makes the Dream Closet a Virtual Reality

LOS ANGELES, June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FaceCake introduces its Infinite Virtual Closet, integrating visual commerce with personal inspiration, product discovery and social shopping. Featuring curated style recommendations, the Virtual Closet allows users to create and build their own dream closet filled with items they own and aspire to own. Consumers can add products from their favorite brands, retailers and influencers, virtually try them on, share them with friends' Virtual Closets, and buy single pieces or complete looks. Not everyone can put a look together, but everyone can look put together with the Infinite Virtual Closet. Coming this fall.

Leveraging FaceCake's AI-driven AR shopping platform, the Infinite Virtual Closet pulls from years of visionary development in proprietary visual search, AR virtual Try-On and patented marketing processes. Users can include products that are inspirational, aspirational, or just plain must-haves in their digital closet from across fashion and beauty categories, including apparel, handbags, jewelry, shoes, cosmetics, eyewear and accessories, empowering consumers to express their personal style effortlessly and without limits.

"We've designed the most uniquely personal digital wardrobe and beauty counter to market," said FaceCake's Founder and CEO Linda Smith, "It's truly transformative, the store and stylist to the user in a highly customized, social shopping experience."

Carson Kressley, Emmy-winning television star, celebrity stylist, New York Times best-selling author and fashion designer joins Virtual Closet as a strategic advisor. "Virtual Closet will forever change how people shop. It's like having the entire world of fashion brought right to you by the best personal stylists…what could be more amazing, fun, easy and time saving?"

With over 100 participating retail and brand partners, it's simple to integrate through the automated Infinite Virtual Closet API. For retail partner sign-up, click here .

Watch the video here .

About FaceCake

FaceCake, creator of the Swivel® Virtual Dressing Room, CAKE AR™, and Scout Visual Search, is a leader in augmented retail with its patented AI-Driven AR shopping platform. FaceCake's innovations in Augmented Reality and Artificial Intelligence allow consumers to virtually try products on their own images live, while instantly providing relevant product recommendations for superior personalization. FaceCake has the only AI/AR offering across multiple shopping categories, and its platform is cross-device compatible. The privately held company is based in Calabasas, CA.

SOURCE FaceCake

Related Links

https://www.facecake.com

