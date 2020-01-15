FaceCake Presents Its AI-Driven AR Platform at ICR Conference 2020

ORLANDO, Fla., Jan. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Linda Smith, Founder and CEO of FaceCake, visionary in Augmented Reality and Artificial Intelligence for shopping, is appearing at the ICR Conference 2020 on January 13-15, 2020 in Orlando, Florida. Having spoken on a retail-focused tech-exclusive panel on Tuesday at 3:00pm, Ms. Smith will also be a presenter on Wednesday at 1:50pm.

After joining an all-female C-Suite executive panel to discuss "Technology Enabled Success", Ms. Smith will be talking about the global deployment of FaceCake's proven technology platform, its proprietary AI and the foundational impact AR-based consumer experiences will have on New Retail. This guiding vision will be presented through FaceCake's exclusive O2O (online to offline) platform.

"It is inspiring to be surrounded by fellow innovators, thought leaders and brands that are committed to incorporating the power of technology to shape modern retail, advertising and the consumer experience," said Linda Smith, Founder and CEO of FaceCake. "This year, FaceCake's focus is a multi-pronged growth strategy, including leveraging our AI beyond AR."

The ICR Conference, one of the largest independent communications and advisory firms in North America, is an invite-only event open to institutional investors, private equity professionals, presenting companies, select media and equity research analysts, and investment bankers from sponsoring banks.

Ms. Smith is both the CEO and Product Architect of FaceCake, whose AI/AR shopping and marketing platform is backed by a powerful patent library built since the company's inception under her creative and visionary guidance.

About FaceCake

FaceCake, creator of Swivel, CAKE AR, ShadeScout and more, is a leader in AI and AR for retail with a personalized marketing and shopping platform that is cross-device compatible, making it accessible from anywhere. Combining patented technologies with intuitive user interfaces, FaceCake's innovations eliminate traditional shopping barriers, building conversions and basket sizes while reducing returns.

SOURCE FaceCake