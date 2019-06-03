FaceTory Creates New Beauty Spa Subscription Box Worth Over $160!

BREA, Calif., June 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading Korean sheet mask subscription brand, FaceTory, announced the release of their newest subscription box, Lux PLUS. The new skincare box contains over ten high-quality products, consisting of 5-6 full-sized skincare products and 5-6 sheet masks and/or specialty masks. After seeing the high demand for Korean skincare products, the creation of the new subscription plan was implemented, designed and upgraded to help K-beauty lovers discover the best and newest products that deliver spa results in the comfort of their home.

Each product in the Lux PLUS is carefully selected to complement various skin types and provide them with luxurious, high-quality skincare that will make them feel like they're being pampered in a resort spa. It values for over $160 and retails for $49.95 per quarter (every 3 months), allowing subscribers to save over $100 in skincare products. This beauty box is curated with quality products that will help the skin adjust with the seasons to maintain a healthy complexion all year round.

The appeal quickly took off, almost selling out in the first month. "The Lux PLUS was highly requested from customers of previous boxes who saw the advantages of having quality products delivered right to their door for a fraction of the price," Sang Lee, CEO, explained. "Customers appreciated the concept of a box that will help them discover new brands and products from Korea that will make their skin look like they just walked out of a luxury spa treatment, which can range from $85 to well over $500.The Lux PLUS delivers that experience as well as the results."

The products in FaceTory's subscription boxes are thoroughly tested by the FaceTory Team to ensure that each item works with different skin types. The launch the Lux PLUS also reminds people about the significance of skin and body care, emphasizing on the importance of taking time for self-care.

FaceTory was founded in the U.S in 2016. This subscription company helps customers discover the latest hidden gems and trending K-beauty products through monthly deliveries of their curated boxes. Each month, FaceTory curates boxes catered to helping skin glow and stay healthy.

