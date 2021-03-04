FaceTory Launches in Whole Foods Market Stores Across the U.S.

FULLERTON, Calif., March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FaceTory, a Korean beauty inspired skincare brand, announces its expansion to 150 Whole Foods Market stores across the United States. Starting this month, FaceTory's Soothe Me Tea Tree 2-Step Sheet Mask, Be Bright Be You Gold Foil Sheet Mask, and Let's Talk Detox Charcoal Sheet Masks will be available at the national grocer.

"As a skincare company, we understand how difficult it can be for customers to find clean, plant-based sheet masks. Many brands focus on novelty rather than quality, but our mission is to provide sheet masks and skincare that customers can trust," said Michele Datu, E-Commerce Specialist at FaceTory.

"We're extremely honored and excited that our products will be sold in Whole Foods Market stores! It's one of the most popular places for customers to access leading products in the clean beauty category with plant-based and organic options."

FaceTory focuses on developing clean, affordable, and effective skincare. All three masks available in Whole Foods Market have an upgraded formulation, as noted on the packaging. The masks are free of artificial fragrance and harsh chemicals, such as sulfates and parabens. In addition, more beneficial key ingredients for each mask were added. Soothe Me Tea Tree, for example, has more blemish-fighting and calming ingredients.

"We are so excited to launch facial skincare masks from FaceTory in select stores as we've seen a growing trend in our customers seeking beyond clean versions of their favorite face masks," said Amy Jargo, Global Beauty Buyer at Whole Foods Market. "FaceTory masks meet our high standards and are such a fun skincare treat for an easy self-care moment!"

Whole Foods Market's standards go beyond typical "clean beauty" claims and ban more than 100 ingredients, including parabens, phthalates, microbeads, and triclosan, from all beauty and body care products the retailer sells.

Soothe Me Tea Tree 2-Step Sheet Mask, Let's Talk Detox Charcoal Sheet Mask, and Be Bright Be You Gold Foil Sheet Mask are available in select Whole Foods Market locations beginning this month.

FaceTory was founded in the U.S in 2016. Powered by skincare lovers, the Korean- American skincare company, understands that not all skin is the same and every face has a different story. FaceTory centers itself on creating gentle, clean, and affordable products that work. Standing by the philosophy that skincare should be approachable, affordable, and functional, they create products that they can confidently recommend to loved ones, especially the FaceTory Fam!

