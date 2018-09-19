Facetune2 Taps into NYFW Game with Artistic Sponsorship

NEW YORK, Sept. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- On Wednesday, September 12, Raul Lopez presented the LUAR Spring/Summer 2019 Runway Show at the Old National Bank in New York City and Facetune 2 sponsored the show with a series of interactive activations as well as an artistic collaboration with artist Fletcher Nightwine. Featuring over thirty white looks, the SS19 Collection, El Infinitum Purgatorio, is about purgatory and rebirth, as well as blurring the lines as to what is real versus what is fake. For the lookbook, the designer partnered with Facetune2 and commissioned artist Fletcher Nightwine to create a set of imagery that breaks preconceived standards of beauty: exaggerated shoulders, shrunken accessories, elongated hems - creating a heightened sense of reality.

Photographer: Travis Gumbs. Artist: Fletcher Nightwine using Facetune2 Photographer: Travis Gumbs. Artist: Fletcher Nightwine using Facetune2

The imagery plays with the understanding of Facetune2 being a widely used app and advances the conversation around "perfect" body standards, reflecting back to that fact that audiences are inevitably trained to know these are not real.

"At Lightricks, our apps are a part of the creative process of aspiring artists everywhere, including fashion designers. NYFW is the most prestigious event in the fashion world, and it was amazing to collaborate with the top professionals in this industry, Christian Cowan, LaQuan Smith and LUAR. Building Facetune back in 2013, we definitely did not imagine we'd be attending the hottest fashion shows in NY. This is really only the beginning for us at Lightricks and we're excited to see what other fun & exciting places else our success will lead us," says Zeev Farbman, Lightricks co-founder & CEO.

Front row guests were treated to Factune2 giftboxes with lifetime VIP status, unlocking premium features of the app. The VIP status was provided via an illuminated acrylic QR code that had guests buzzing.

ABOUT FACETUNE2

Facetune2 is the next generation of Facetune, released four years later in November 2016. It promotes confidence and breaks the illusion of "perfect" body ideals. With millions of users worldwide it levels the playing field: because everyone knows everyone is using it, society is less and less likely to believe that "perfect" body standards are real or attainable. For most, social media is a highlight reel of your life, putting yourself out there the way you want to be seen. Facetune2 gives you the power to do that on your own.

