Facial Fat Transfer Market Size Worth $4.2 Billion by 2026 | CAGR: 10.7%: Grand View Research, Inc.
Dec 02, 2019, 05:05 ET
SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global facial fat transfer market size is anticipated to reach USD 4.2 billion by 2026 at a CAGR of 10.7%, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The growth of the market is attributed to various benefits of fat grafting and the growing geriatric population. Furthermore, technological advancements in aesthetic devices are also anticipated to fuel market growth.
Key suggestions from the report:
- The current demand for facelifts and other facial aesthetic cosmetic procedures is mainly due to individual's dissatisfaction with their appearance and a strong desire for a youthful appearance
- Fat transfer procedures with abdomen as donor site dominated the market share in 2018. This can be attributed to high adipocyte viability of fat obtained from this region
- North America dominated the market in 2018. This can be attributed to the availability and adoption of advanced treatment options in this region
- The Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness a lucrative growth over the forecast period. This can be attributed to the increasing disposable income and increasing awareness regarding the various aesthetic procedures
- Some of key companies profiled are Ranfac Corp; Cytori Therapeutics, Inc.; Allergan Plc.; Medikan International Inc.; and Stanford Health Care.
Read 100 page research report with ToC on "Facial Fat Transfer Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Donor Site (Thigh, Flank), By End Use (Hospitals, Clinics & Surgery Centers), By Region (North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, MEA), And Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2026" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/facial-fat-transfer-market
According to the United Nations data, individuals above the age of 65 years are accounted for nearly 9% in 2019, while the number is estimated to reach nearly 11% by 2050. In addition, the number of individuals aged above 80 years is 143 million in 2019 and is expected to reach 426 million in 2050. The facial skin of aging people is prone to deep wrinkles, dry skin, volume loss and elasticity loss, thereby driving the facial fat transfer market growth.
Furthermore, the increasing usage of social media, beauty apps, and the extensive marketing techniques of skincare and aesthetic device companies have led to increase in obsession with flawless skin and desire to look perfect. For instance, BeautyPlus Me-Perfect Camera, a photo editing app, became the top trending Google Play store app in 2016, thus highlighting the rise in desire to look flawless in order to receive social media appreciation in the form of 'likes'.
The market is characterized by few established players and several start-ups or small enterprises. This can be attributed to the presence of ambiguous regulatory scenario and capital intensive product development process. Furthermore, the clinicians and plastic surgeons performing these procedures also limited in number and have high fees, thus significantly affecting the adoption of this technique.
Grand View Research has segmented the global facial fat transfer market on the basis of donor site, end use, and region:
- Facial Fat Transfer Donor Site Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2026)
- Thigh
- Abdomen
- Flank
- Facial Fat Transfer End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2026)
- Hospital
- Clinics & surgery centers
- Facial Fat Transfer Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2026)
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- U.K.
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Asia Pacific
- Japan
- China
- India
- South Korea
- Australia
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Argentina
- Colombia
- Middle East & Africa
- South Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
