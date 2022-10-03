Facilio Partners With Tutenlabs to Digitize & Automate 10,000 Large Format Retail Stores Across North America

Rolls out a unified AI-driven Connected Retail solution for remote store operations

NEW YORK, Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Facilio , a leader in the property operations & maintenance software space, today announced a strategic partnership with Tutenlabs, a US-based IoT solutions provider, to offer a unified solution to optimize store operations and energy efficiency across large retail portfolios in the US.

Facilio

The partnership will enable both companies to offer a superior tech-based value proposition in the retail stores operations & automation sector, including 24/7 predictive monitoring of critical assets, proactive facility helpdesk services, centralized vendor management systems, refrigeration optimization and more. Facilio and Tutenlabs will leverage their enhanced capabilities to drive value for more than 10,000 retail sites across North America & Latin America.

Facilio unveiled its scalable, AI-driven Connected Retail solution to help retail portfolios remotely monitor and control systems, deploy optimization strategies at scale, and improve energy savings & asset performance.

Speaking about the partnership, Prabhu Ramachandran, CEO of Facilio said, "Our Connected Retail solution is aimed at transforming retail operations to become agile, connected and experience-centric. Partnering with a leading solution provider like Tuten Labs will help us deliver cloud-based portfolio performance management solutions at scale and exponentially raise the operational efficiencies in the retail industry."

Roi Amszynowski, CEO of Tutenlabs said, "Working with Facilio is much more than using a new piece of software; it means consolidating a one-in-a-kind value proposition to transform the facility management industry. Our customers deserve the best. By joining forces with Facilio, we are confident that we will keep generating more value and savings for all of our stakeholders."

As a result of the partnership, Facilio and Tutenlabs will extend their offerings so customers can benefit from enhanced capabilities that include:

real-time telemetry data capture

proactive monitoring and optimization of critical assets

fault detection & diagnostics

enhanced remote issue resolution

utility benchmarking

energy management

HVAC/refrigeration optimization

About Facilio

Facilio's AI-driven property operations platform allows real estate owners to aggregate building data, optimize performance, and control portfolio operations - all from one place. Customers in the commercial office, healthcare, retail & education across the world use Facilio to reduce operations costs, increase net asset value, and de-risk operational liability. Headquartered in New York City with offices in Dubai, Chennai, Singapore, and Sydney, Facilio is backed by leading investors including Accel India, Tiger Global Management, Dragoneer Investment Group, and Brookfield Growth.

About Tutenlabs

Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, Tutenlabs, Inc. has its roots in MIT's Innovation Center, with active operations in five countries and a team of 200+ employees.

With 15+ years of strong industry expertise and $100M+ in savings generated for its clients, Tutenlabs developed a patented IoT-based solution to comprehensively monitor and remotely manage multi-site critical assets (HVAC, refrigeration, lighting, and more). Leveraging millions of data points in real-time, Tutenlabs' operations control center acts as a technological and operational extension of facility management teams.

Media Contact:

Lalitha Y.

+919600087401

[email protected]

SOURCE Facilio