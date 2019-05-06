Facilities Management Market Analysis 2019 - A Profile of Key Industry Players

DUBLIN, May 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Facilities Management - Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Facilities Management in US$ Million. The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.

The report profiles 101 companies including many key and niche players such as:

ABM Industries Incorporated ( USA )

) Amey Plc (UK)

Aramark Corporation ( USA )

) Bellrock Limited (UK)

Bilfinger Europa (UK)

Bouygues Energies & Services (UK)

CBRE Group, Inc. ( USA )

) Compass Group Plc (UK)

Cushman & Wakefield ( USA )

) Elior UK (UK)

EMCOR Group, Inc. ( USA )

) ENGIE Services, Inc. ( Canada )

) Etisalat Facilities Management L.L.C (UAE)

Fluor Corporation ( USA )

) Globe Williams International ( Australia )

) Interserve Plc (UK)

ISS UK (UK)

(UK) ISS A/S ( Denmark )

) Kier Group plc (UK)

MITIE plc (UK)

Sodexo S.A. ( France )

) Turner Facilities Management Ltd. (UK)

VINCI Facilities (UK)

Key Topics Covered:



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS



Study Reliability and Reporting Limitations

Disclaimers

Data Interpretation & Reporting Level

Quantitative Techniques & Analytics

Product Definitions and Scope of Study



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

Industry Overview

Competitive Landscape

Market Trends and Drivers

Service Overview

Recent Industry Activity

Focus on Select Players

Global Market Perspective



III. MARKET



IV. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Total Companies Profiled: 101 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 114)

The United States (25)

(25) Canada (1)

(1) Europe (58)

(58) France (5)

(5)

Germany (2)

(2)

The United Kingdom (47)

(47)

Spain (1)

(1)

Rest of Europe (3)

(3) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (30)

