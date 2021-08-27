Facilities Management Market to Record 8.30% CAGR by 2025 | Aramark Corp. and Interserve Group Ltd. Emerge as Dominant Players in Industrial Machinery Industry | Technavio
The "Facilities Management Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.
The potential growth difference for the facilities management market between 2021 and 2025 is USD 660.29 billion. To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Click Here.
Key Market Dynamics:
- Market Driver
- Market Challenges
The increasing demand for smart facilities and surging emphasis on outsourcing building management services are some of the key market drivers. However, a rise in budgetary constraints will limit the market growth during the next few years.
The facilities management market report is segmented by geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA), and end-user (commercial, government, and residential), Moreover, 43% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. The US will be the key revenue-generating economy for the facilities management market due to the increasing demand for cloud-based facility management solutions.
Companies Mentioned with their Offerings
- Aramark Corp.
- Interserve Group Ltd.
- International Business Machines Corp.
- ISS AS
- Johnson Controls International Plc
Key Topics Covered:
- Executive Summary
- Market Landscape
- Market Sizing
- Five Forces Analysis
- Market Segmentation by End-user
- Customer landscape
- Geographic Landscape
- Vendor Landscape
- Vendor Analysis
- Appendix
Share this article