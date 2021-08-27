Facilities Management Market to Record 8.30% CAGR by 2025 | Aramark Corp. and Interserve Group Ltd. Emerge as Dominant Players in Industrial Machinery Industry | Technavio

The potential growth difference for the facilities management market between 2021 and 2025 is USD 660.29 billion. To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Click Here.

Market Driver

Market Challenges

The increasing demand for smart facilities and surging emphasis on outsourcing building management services are some of the key market drivers. However, a rise in budgetary constraints will limit the market growth during the next few years.

The facilities management market report is segmented by geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA), and end-user (commercial, government, and residential), Moreover, 43% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. The US will be the key revenue-generating economy for the facilities management market due to the increasing demand for cloud-based facility management solutions.

Aramark Corp.

Interserve Group Ltd.

International Business Machines Corp.

ISS AS

Johnson Controls International Plc

Facility Management Services Market in North America by End-user, Service, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Facility Management Services Market in Middle East by Service and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by End-user

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Vendor Landscape

Vendor Analysis

Appendix

