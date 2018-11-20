Facilities Management: Worldwide Markets, 2023 -- Increasing Demand for Cloud-Based Facility Management Solutions
The "Global Facilities Management Market 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The facilities management market will register a CAGR of over 12% by 2023.
IoT improves productivity and decreases operational costs. This will lead to increased adoption of IoT in facility management services which, in turn, will boost market growth.
According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is the increasing demand for cloud-based facility management solutions. Cloud-based solutions offer improved security and quicker disaster recovery which drives the increased adoption of cloud-based solutions in the facilities management market.
Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is the budgetary constraints of small organizations which leads to the procurement of low-quality facility management services. The high operation and maintenance cost of these facility management services hurts the profit margins of the companies which, in turn hampers market growth.
The market appears to be fragmented and with the presence of several companies including Aramark, and Interserve the competitive environment is quite intense. Factors such as the growing demand for cloud-based facility management solutions, will provide considerable growth opportunities to facilities management companies.
Key Vendors
- Aramark
- Interserve
- ISS
- OCS Group
- Serco Group
Topics Covered
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 04: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2018
- Market size and forecast 2018-2023
PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER
- Market segmentation by end-user
- Comparison by end-user
- Commercial segment - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Government segment - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Residential segment - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Market opportunity by end-user
PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- Americas - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- EMEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
PART 11: TRENDS
PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- Aramark
- Interserve
- ISS
- OCS Group
- Serco Group
