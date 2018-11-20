Facilities Management: Worldwide Markets, 2023 -- Increasing Demand for Cloud-Based Facility Management Solutions

DUBLIN, Nov. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Facilities Management Market 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The facilities management market will register a CAGR of over 12% by 2023.

IoT improves productivity and decreases operational costs. This will lead to increased adoption of IoT in facility management services which, in turn, will boost market growth.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is the increasing demand for cloud-based facility management solutions. Cloud-based solutions offer improved security and quicker disaster recovery which drives the increased adoption of cloud-based solutions in the facilities management market.

Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is the budgetary constraints of small organizations which leads to the procurement of low-quality facility management services. The high operation and maintenance cost of these facility management services hurts the profit margins of the companies which, in turn hampers market growth.

The market appears to be fragmented and with the presence of several companies including Aramark, and Interserve the competitive environment is quite intense. Factors such as the growing demand for cloud-based facility management solutions, will provide considerable growth opportunities to facilities management companies.

