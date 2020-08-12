Facilitron Named to Inc. 5000 List of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

LOS GATOS, Calif., Aug. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. magazine announced today that Facilitron , a data-driven facilities management platform and marketplace, is No. 423 on the annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. 2020 marks Facilitron's first appearance on the list, and into the top 500, with a staggering three-year growth rate of over 1,080%.

"This is truly a great honor and we're particularly thrilled to have made the top 500," said Facilitron CEO Jeff Benjamin. "It's a true testament to the hard work and dedication of our team, partners, and the many customers across the country who come to our marketplace to book their events."

Like Airbnb for public spaces, Facilitron works with public schools, cities and private facility owners to provide meeting rooms, fields, theaters, gyms and more to individuals and community groups seeking event space. In addition to being a public spaces marketplace, Facilitron is an integrated facility management tool that allows operators to schedule both internal events and community requests, track utilization and costs, and manage maintenance tasks.

"Schools are the very heart of our communities," said Benjamin. "They're hubs for all kinds of programs and activities that support our communities. Using our technology to take a new approach to the way public and private space operators manage and monetize their buildings has been the foundation of our success."

Facilitron's marketplace model includes implementation , customer support for marketplace renters, and account support for facility operators including invoicing, payment collection and data analysis—with no out-of-pocket costs for operators. Service fees on rental transactions give operators access to all platform features, which now includes an integrated work order system as a result of the acquisition of work order platform Login Logix in 2019.

In July, Facilitron announced a major new feature of the platform, Attendee Management , which provides a tool for both facility operators and marketplace renter groups to be able to register and track attendees, manage capacity limits, waitlists and more. The information collected by the feature, potentially used for contact tracing investigations during the COVID-19 pandemic, can also be an important tool for keeping campuses safe once the crisis has passed.

"We're very excited about what attendee management can do to help schools reopen as quickly and safely as possible," said Benjamin.

Rapid growth and contractual wins with K12 school districts including San Diego Unified, Orange County Public Schools (Fla.) and the School District of Philadelphia have allowed Facilitron to amass nearly 6-billion square feet of facility space on its platform in just 5 years.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000 . The top 500 companies are also being featured in the September issue of Inc., available on newsstands August 12.

About Facilitron: Facilitron is a data-driven facilities management platform and marketplace that integrates work orders, facility use scheduling and the leasing process of school facilities and public/private spaces into one singular system-of-record. With over 4000 schools and close to 6-billion square feet of facility space on the platform, Facilitron has processed and supported over 2.8 million community events since the company was founded in 2015.

