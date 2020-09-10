Facility+ is EPA-Approved to Kill COVID-19 in 1 Minute

ATHENS, Tenn., Sept. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Local cleaning chemical manufacturer, Midlab, is proud to share an exciting safety update. The company's one-step, peroxide-based cleaner and disinfectant, Facility+ by Maxim, has officially been approved by the EPA to be effective against SARS-CoV-2 (the virus that causes COVID-19) in 1 minute.

To enhance safety during viral outbreaks like COVID-19, Midlab sought the addition of this 1-minute kill claim for easier, faster disinfection.

Faster Disinfection is More Critical Than Ever For:

Schools

Healthcare

Restaurants/Institutional Food Service

Hotels/Tourism

Religious/Service/Community Centers

Retail/Office Complexes

Countless other facilities

"Not only is this 1-minute kill time beneficial for restaurant staff, healthcare employees, and cleaning crews in a wide variety of industries, it's extremely valuable for schools reopening in the Fall. Facility+ will help teachers and school administrators keep students safer and healthier without having to spend hours disinfecting desks, chairs, and other common touch points every day," says Midlab's President & CEO, Matt Schenk.

Midlab's Everything Clean philosophy has remained a vital part of their cleaning product formulations and safety-focused training solutions over the last 40 years. Today, Midlab employees are working around the clock during the COVID-19 pandemic to ensure facilities have access to the most effective products and safety resources they need.

"The health and safety of our customers and community is extremely important to us. We started by providing a free COVID-19 Learning Center full of printable facility safety aids. Then, we sought a 1-minute kill claim for Facility+ to ensure user confidence. Now, we're working on a ready-to-use version of Facility+ and some new retail products, which is a first for us and will help keep communities that much safer," comments COO, Matt Johnston.

To view all safety resources or access additional information on proper disinfection, visit COVID-19 Learning Center

About Midlab

For 40 years, Midlab has continued to develop innovative products, provide unparalleled customer care, and maintain a growing involvement in sustainability, such as being LEED™ Gold-certified. With virus-fighting product lines and multiple green certifications under their belt, Midlab specializes in providing the solutions your facility needs to keep Everything Clean.

