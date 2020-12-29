Facility Solutions Group Launches New Website to Help Businesses Face Facility Challenges

FSG.com provides a clear and concise guide of FSG's solutions and services, a showcase of case studies, and an industry news and insights blog. Business owners and facility managers will benefit from the knowledge and expertise of one of the nation's largest lighting distributors and electrical contractors.

"The new FSG.com features people because it's our people and customers that set FSG apart," says Brannon Bourland.

"FSG is a phenomenal group of people working together around the country to deliver a wide range of products and services to facility owners and operators," says Brannon Bourland, Director of Marketing, Facility Solutions Group. "Capturing the spirit, professionalism, and expertise of these great teams was our number one focus as we put this new website together. We were very intentional to try and use pictures and video of our teams working for our customers because at the end of the day it's our people and customers that set FSG apart."

FSG's commitment to helping businesses goes beyond the new website. During the COVID-19 pandemic, FSG has added disinfection products to its line card of products and services. The company has helped more than 50 school districts by providing ultraviolet lighting equipment and bipolar ionization units to aid with facility disinfection and make the schools safer and cleaner for students and staff.

The company is prepared and equipped to be part of the United States' recovery from the pandemic in 2021, by working with businesses to identify their unique challenges and find the proper solution to fix them. You can learn more about FSG's solutions by visiting FSG.com .

About Facility Solutions Group Inc.: Facility Solutions Group is one of the nation's largest single-source providers of lighting and electrical products, electrical services, electrical construction, and energy management solutions. With a successful 38 year history of serving customers, FSG develops, designs, markets, sells, and supports all types of lighting, electrical, control, and energy-saving products and services.

