Factor4 Partners with SavorConnect to Launch OmniChannel Gift Cards on Shopify

BROOMALL, Pa. and ROCHESTER, N.Y., Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Factor4, LLC, a leading provider of gift card and loyalty solutions, today announce a partnership with SavorConnect, a leading cloud-based integration platform, to launch omnichannel gift cards (usable online, in-store and via mobile devices) on Shopify.

Dan Battista, Factor4's CEO said, "Few firms offer true omnichannel gift cards; even fewer also give merchants a choice of payment processors. We believe this is the first omnichannel gift card on Shopify that allows merchants to choose their payment partner. Factor4 integrates with over 100 payment processors."

Online sales of gift cards have exploded due to Covid-19. A 2020 NAPCO Research report shows an 80% increase in digital gift card sales from 2019. Other reports estimate the total U.S. gift card market at almost $240 billion by 2025. Today's consumers want to use gift cards in stores and on mobile platforms as well as via websites which they can do at infinite locations because of Factor4's partnership with SavorConnect.

Ben Weiner, CEO at WineryConnect (developer of the SavorConnect platform) said, "These OmniGift cards offer fully customized branding; and can be redeemed at potentially unlimited numbers of physical and virtual locations. This maximizes flexibility for merchants and their customers, opening up major new revenue streams."

Sam Weiner, WineryConnect's CTO, said, "Shopify apps require cutting-edge integration at scale. Our years-long investment in multi-tenant cloud-based integration lets us offer this service cost-effectively. We are excited to partner with Factor4 OmniGift sales on Shopify."

About Factor4

Factor4, LLC was formed by four payment service experts to provide the premier gift card and loyalty solution. The founders' strength comes from their combined industry expertise and extensive network. Factor4's strength is from its best-in-class proprietary platform, technology, integrations and team. The RewardOS API provides effortless, feature-rich integration to a wide range of point-of-sale devices. Factor4 boasts the most integrations of all gift and loyalty providers. Factor4 serves over 14,000 customers and growing. For more information, visit www.factor4gift.com. To learn more about Factor4's OmniGift options, contact 484-471-3963 or [email protected].

About SavorConnect

The SavorConnect platform comes from WineryConnect, a premier provider of virtual IT and cloud-based integration for controlled commerce. The firm's proprietary loop-cube-cloud infrastructure, Best-of-Breed partnerships, and deep integration and IT expertise lets producers and merchants focus on their core expertise, while WineryConnect takes care of IT. To learn more about SavorConnect integration services, contact 855-681-7253 or www.wineryconnect.com.

