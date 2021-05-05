Factor4 Rolls Out Enhanced Online Gift Card Solution

BROOMALL, Pa., May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Factor4, LLC, the leading provider of gift card and loyalty solutions, is now offering two options for their Online Gift Card Solution. This will give any merchant with a website the ability to sell gift cards online. The Online Storefront PLUS version gives merchants a customizable branded web page and the Online Storefront LITE version provides a standard web page with no set up fee. Both versions enable merchants to sell eGift and plastic gift cards direct from their websites.

Online sales of gift cards have exploded as a result of Covid-19 protocols. The Blackhawk Network BrandedPay Post-Holiday Report on consumer spending showed an 80% increase in digital gift card sales. Plus, sales data from Blackhawk's partners shows that sales of egifts sold on merchants' websites are up 74% over 2019. The pandemic has shifted consumer buying behavior online and that trend is here to stay as nearly 40% of consumers surveyed plan to continue to use shopping and payment methods adopted as a result of Covid-19.

Dan Battista, Factor4's CEO said, "All of our merchants who have a website can sell gift cards now without a large investment. Our newly revamped online solution enables any merchant to capitalize on the paradigm shift to online gift card sales."

Club Champion, a golf club fitting company, used Factor4's online solution for a gift card promotion. They sold nearly 4,800 gift cards during the one-week promotion, a 2,700% increase over the same period last year that featured no online gift card solution. Selling gift cards online enabled Club Champion to gain many new customers and generate a significant increase in revenue.

Factor4, LLC was formed by four payment service experts to provide the premier gift card and loyalty solution. The founders' strength comes from their combined industry expertise and extensive network. Factor4's strength is from its best in class proprietary platform, technology, integrations and team. The RewardOS API provides effortless, feature-rich integration to a wide range of point-of-sale devices. Factor4 boasts the most integrations of all gift and loyalty providers. Factor4 serves over 14,000 customers and growing. For more information, visit www.factor4gift.com .

