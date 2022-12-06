Factoring market size to Grow by USD 1720.41 Billion From 2022 to 2027: A Descriptive Analysis of Customer Landscape, Vendor Assessment, & Market Dynamics - Technavio

NEW YORK , Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio categorizes the global factoring market as a part of the specialized consumer services market, the parent market. The specialized consumer services market covers revenue generated by consumer service providers, including residential services, home security services, legal services, personal services, renovation and interior design services, consumer auction services, wedding services, and funeral services. The global factoring market size is forecast to grow by USD 1720.41 billion at a CAGR of 7.54% between 2022 and 2027.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Factoring Market 2023-2027

Global Factoring Market - Customer Landscape

To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –

Key purchase criteria

Adoption rates

Adoption lifecycle

Drivers of price sensitivity

Global factoring market – Vendor Analysis

Vendor Landscape - The global factoring market is fragmented due to the presence of several global and regional vendors. To compete with global players, regional vendors are participating in cross-border deals with strong local players, thereby establishing strategic alliances to facilitate business. Vendors are also focusing on launching new and hassle-free trade platforms and technological developments. In addition, the competition among the existing vendors in the market will be high concerning business expansion, customer base, aftermarket services, and others during the forecast period.

Vendor Offerings -

ABS Global Factoring AG: The company offers factoring such as factoring for startups, export business, and restructuring.

American Receivable: The company offers factoring such as invoice factoring.

Bluevine Inc.: The company offers factoring such as invoice factoring.

CapitalPlus Construction Services: The company offers factoring such as construction factoring.

Global Factoring Market - Segmentation Assessment

Geography Overview

By geography, the global factoring market is segmented into Europe, APAC, South America, North America, and the Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and an accurate estimation of the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global factoring market.

Europe will account for 60% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The market in the region is estimated to grow at the fastest pace during the forecast period. The factoring industry turnover represented 12.6% of the EU GDP in 2020. Some countries such as Poland and Croatia have witnessed a significant increase in factoring penetration over the years, which is higher than the world average. In addition, vendors in the region are trying to formulate client engagement models using automation to improve efficiency. They leverage technologies, such as blockchain, with trade finance services to increase efficiency and reduce the complexity of end-to-end invoice finance transactions. All these factors are fostering the growth of the factoring market in Europe .

Segment Overview

By type, the global factoring market is segmented into domestic and international.

The market share growth of the domestic segment will be higher than the other segments during the forecast period. Domestic factoring is gaining popularity in regions such as APAC, Africa , and South America . The increase in domestic businesses across various regions is the key factor driving the growth of the factoring market in the domestic segment.

Global Factoring Market – Market Dynamics

Impactful Driver - The growing need for alternative sources of financing for MSMEs is driving the growth of the market. MSMEs require strong financial backing to expand their business, develop new products, and invest in inventory management systems and production facilities. However, the limited availability of funding compels them to look for external sources of financing, such as loans from banks, investments from venture capitalists, factoring, and others. Factoring is one of the reliable sources of finance, especially for MSMEs. Factoring businesses provide working capital loans that help mitigate credit risks by creating dynamic incentives, such as providing loans without start-up fees or termination fees. Thus helping MSMEs meet their financial requirements, which is driving the growth of the global factoring market.



The growing need for alternative sources of financing for MSMEs is driving the growth of the market. MSMEs require strong financial backing to expand their business, develop new products, and invest in inventory management systems and production facilities. However, the limited availability of funding compels them to look for external sources of financing, such as loans from banks, investments from venture capitalists, factoring, and others. Factoring is one of the reliable sources of finance, especially for MSMEs. Factoring businesses provide working capital loans that help mitigate credit risks by creating dynamic incentives, such as providing loans without start-up fees or termination fees. Thus helping MSMEs meet their financial requirements, which is driving the growth of the global factoring market. Key Trend - The advent of blockchain in factoring services is the key trend in the market. Blockchain technology is increasingly gaining popularity in trade finance. Several countries including the UK, Canada , Russia , and China are placing their national currencies on the blockchain. They are testing the affordability of technology in the field of trade finance. This is helping vendors in the digitization of the process involved and offering better technology to record trade transactions between countries. It also enables buyers and sellers to easily communicate on a single platform, which helps stakeholders by mitigating the risks involved in factoring. This trend is expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the market during the forecast period.



The advent of blockchain in factoring services is the key trend in the market. Blockchain technology is increasingly gaining popularity in trade finance. Several countries including the UK, , , and are placing their national currencies on the blockchain. They are testing the affordability of technology in the field of trade finance. This is helping vendors in the digitization of the process involved and offering better technology to record trade transactions between countries. It also enables buyers and sellers to easily communicate on a single platform, which helps stakeholders by mitigating the risks involved in factoring. This trend is expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the market during the forecast period. Major Challenge - The lack of a stringent regulatory framework for debt recovery mechanisms in developing countries is the major challenge in the market. Weak tax and legal and regulatory barriers in some developing countries make it less attractive for new entrants in the market. For instance, collecting payments from government-owned firms can be difficult for factors. In India , in case of non-availability of debt, recovery platforms for non-bank financial companies (NBFCs), such as Debt Recovery Tribunals (DRTs), are set up under the SARFAESI Act. Moreover, factoring companies have no collateral security. Such challenges are expected to reduce the growth potential in the market.

What are the key data covered in this factoring market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period.

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the factoring market and its contribution to the parent market.

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior.

Growth of the market industry across Europe , APAC, South America , North America , and the Middle East and Africa .

, APAC, , , and the and . Thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors.

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of factoring market vendors.

Factoring Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 156 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.54% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 1720.41 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 6.58 Regional analysis Europe, APAC, South America, North America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution Europe at 60% Key countries US, China, UK, France, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled ABS Global Factoring AG, American Receivable, Bluevine Inc., CapitalPlus Construction Services, CG24 Group AG, Charter Capital Holdings LP, Deutsche Leasing AG, eCapital Corp., Eurobank Ergasias SA, Factor Funding Co., FirstRand Ltd, HSBC Holdings Plc, Mizuho Financial Group Inc., New Century Financial Inc., PMFBancorp, Riviera Finance of Texas Inc., Societe Generale SA, The Southern Banc Co. Inc., Triumph Business Capital, and Universal Funding Corp. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global factoring market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global factoring market 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.2 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Type Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.3 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Application Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Type

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Type

6.3 Domestic - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Domestic - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Domestic - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Domestic - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Domestic - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 International - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on International - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on International - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 40: Chart on International - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on International - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 42: Market opportunity by Type ($ billion)

7 Market Segmentation by Application

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 43: Chart on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 44: Data Table on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 45: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 46: Data Table on Comparison by Application

7.3 SMEs - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 47: Chart on SMEs - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 48: Data Table on SMEs - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 49: Chart on SMEs - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 50: Data Table on SMEs - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Large enterprise - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 51: Chart on Large enterprise - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 52: Data Table on Large enterprise - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 53: Chart on Large enterprise - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 54: Data Table on Large enterprise - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 55: Market opportunity by Application ($ billion)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 56: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 57: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 58: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 59: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 60: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 61: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 62: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 63: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 64: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 65: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 66: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 67: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 68: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 69: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 70: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 71: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 72: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 73: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 74: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 75: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 76: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 77: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 79: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 81: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 82: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 83: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 84: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 85: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 87: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 89: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 91: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 93: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 95: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 97: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 98: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 99: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 100: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 101: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 102: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 103: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 104: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 105: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 106: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 107: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 ABS Global Factoring AG

Exhibit 108: ABS Global Factoring AG - Overview



Exhibit 109: ABS Global Factoring AG - Product / Service



Exhibit 110: ABS Global Factoring AG - Key offerings

12.4 American Receivable

Exhibit 111: American Receivable - Overview



Exhibit 112: American Receivable - Product / Service



Exhibit 113: American Receivable - Key offerings

12.5 Bluevine Inc.

Exhibit 114: Bluevine Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 115: Bluevine Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 116: Bluevine Inc. - Key offerings

12.6 CapitalPlus Construction Services

Exhibit 117: CapitalPlus Construction Services - Overview



Exhibit 118: CapitalPlus Construction Services - Product / Service



Exhibit 119: CapitalPlus Construction Services - Key offerings

12.7 CG24 Group AG

Exhibit 120: CG24 Group AG - Overview



Exhibit 121: CG24 Group AG - Product / Service



Exhibit 122: CG24 Group AG - Key news



Exhibit 123: CG24 Group AG - Key offerings

12.8 Charter Capital Holdings LP

Exhibit 124: Charter Capital Holdings LP - Overview



Exhibit 125: Charter Capital Holdings LP - Product / Service



Exhibit 126: Charter Capital Holdings LP - Key offerings

12.9 Deutsche Leasing AG

Exhibit 127: Deutsche Leasing AG - Overview



Exhibit 128: Deutsche Leasing AG - Product / Service



Exhibit 129: Deutsche Leasing AG - Key offerings

12.10 eCapital Corp.

Exhibit 130: eCapital Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 131: eCapital Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 132: eCapital Corp. - Key offerings

12.11 Eurobank Ergasias SA

Exhibit 133: Eurobank Ergasias SA - Overview



Exhibit 134: Eurobank Ergasias SA - Business segments



Exhibit 135: Eurobank Ergasias SA - Key offerings



Exhibit 136: Eurobank Ergasias SA - Segment focus

12.12 Factor Funding Co.

Exhibit 137: Factor Funding Co. - Overview



Exhibit 138: Factor Funding Co. - Product / Service



Exhibit 139: Factor Funding Co. - Key offerings

12.13 FirstRand Ltd

Exhibit 140: FirstRand Ltd - Overview



Exhibit 141: FirstRand Ltd - Business segments



Exhibit 142: FirstRand Ltd - Key offerings



Exhibit 143: FirstRand Ltd - Segment focus

12.14 HSBC Holdings Plc

Exhibit 144: HSBC Holdings Plc - Overview



Exhibit 145: HSBC Holdings Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 146: HSBC Holdings Plc - Key news



Exhibit 147: HSBC Holdings Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 148: HSBC Holdings Plc - Segment focus

12.15 New Century Financial Inc.

Exhibit 149: New Century Financial Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 150: New Century Financial Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 151: New Century Financial Inc. - Key offerings

12.16 Riviera Finance of Texas Inc.

Exhibit 152: Riviera Finance of Texas Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 153: Riviera Finance of Texas Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 154: Riviera Finance of Texas Inc. - Key offerings

12.17 Universal Funding Corp.

Exhibit 155: Universal Funding Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 156: Universal Funding Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 157: Universal Funding Corp. - Key offerings

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 158: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 159: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 160: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 161: Research methodology



Exhibit 162: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 163: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 164: List of abbreviations

