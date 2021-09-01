Factoring Market Witnesses Emergence of ABS Global Factoring AG and American Receivable as Key Market Contributors| 17,000+ Technavio Reports
Sep 01, 2021, 17:30 ET
NEW YORK, Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The factoring market size is expected to increase by USD 1,457.01 bn during 2021-2025, registering a CAGR of almost 7.48% during the forecast period. The report on the factoring market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.
Discover Specialized Consumer Services industry potential and make informed business decisions based on qualitative and quantitative evidence highlighted in Technavio reports.
The market is driven by the growing need for alternative sources of financing for MSMEs, enhanced liquidity for efficient working capital management, and improved inventory management. However, impact due to trade war and lack of stringent regulatory framework for debt recovery mechanism in developing countries are few factors anticipated to limit the market's growth in the forthcoming years.
The factoring market is segmented by Type (Domestic and International) and Geography (Europe, APAC, South America, North America, and MEA). This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The factoring market covers the following areas:
Factoring Market Sizing
Factoring Market Forecast
Factoring Market Analysis
Companies Mentioned
- ABS Global Factoring AG
- American Receivable
- CapitalPlus Construction Services
- CreditGate24 (Switzerland) AG
- Deutsche Sparkassen Leasing AG and Co. KG
- eCapital Corp.
- Factor Funding Co.
- New Century Financial Inc.
- Riviera Finance of Texas Inc.
- Universal Funding Corp.
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform
Related Reports:
Alternative Finance Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
FinTech Investment Market by Investment Area and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Type
- Market segments
- Comparison by Type
- Domestic - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- International - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Type
Customer landscape
- Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- ABS Global Factoring AG
- American Receivable
- CapitalPlus Construction Services
- CreditGate24 (Switzerland) AG
- Deutsche Sparkassen Leasing AG and Co. KG
- eCapital Corp.
- Factor Funding Co.
- New Century Financial Inc.
- Riviera Finance of Texas Inc.
- Universal Funding Corp.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/
SOURCE Technavio
Related Links
Explore
More news releases in similar topics
Share this article