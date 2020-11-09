Factoring Services Market Size Worth $5,384.0 Billion By 2027 | CAGR: 7.5%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global factoring services market size is expected to reach USD 5,384.0 billion by 2027, according to a new study conducted by Grand View Research, Inc. It is projected to register a CAGR of 7.5% from 2020 to 2027. The rapid economic growth in developing economies and the rising demand for factoring as an alternative form of financing are fostering growth. Factor financing has proved to be beneficial in various regions across the globe for Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs), promoting the entrepreneurial economy and strengthening economic growth. Moreover, the technological enhancement in the form of blockchain adoption and the provision of safe and secured financing services are also expected to propel the market growth over the forecast period.

Key suggestions from the report:

The international segment is expected to register the highest CAGR over the forecast period owing to the increasing demand for factoring services from developing nations that focus on increasing their international trade through export and import

The non-recourse segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR over the forecast period. Advantages such as full credit cover offered by the financing company are driving the demand for non-recourse factoring amongst SMEs across the world

The non-banking financial institution segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR over the forecast period. The growth of fintech companies and non-banking financial startups, owing to ease of government regulations in some developing countries, is the prime factor propelling the segment growth

The healthcare segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR over the forecast period. The complications of insurance and complex layers of bureaucracies that delay the payment of medical bills of medical companies or professionals are likely to accelerate the demand for factoring in the segment growth

Asia Pacific is anticipated to emerge as the fastest-growing regional market owing to the rapid growth of economies vis-à-vis infrastructural and industrial growth in the region. The region comprises two most-populated countries, namely China and India , where the demand for factoring services is higher among SMEs. Moreover, China is the key exporter of electronic components, chemical materials, and many other industrial products.

Read 109 page research report with ToC on "Factoring Services Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Category (Domestic, International), By Type (Recourse, Non-recourse), By Financial Institution, By End Use, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2020 – 2027" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/factoring-services-market

Fintech businesses are offering factoring services to SMEs and freelancers to ease their financial pressure caused due to delayed payments. Factoring services are likely to become an essential part of supply chain networks owing to the simplification of the services and their financial flexibility. Moreover, there is a rising interest among enterprise owners to seek new and non-conventional means of finance for their companies. The companies and organizations such as Factors Chain International (FCI) are creating awareness among businesses. This alternative form of financing is likely to be adopted and accepted for factoring receivables.

Account receivable financing is becoming more secure owing to several laws. The governments of various countries have developed legal frameworks for the use of electronic invoices. This has helped governments in collecting tax efficiently, providing efficient factoring tools, and reducing frauds. Moreover, governments are also supporting the adoption of the state-of-the-art receivables platform based on new blockchain or Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT). However, factors such as a perception of the high-interest rates, lack of awareness, and cumbersome documentation processes are hindering the demand for factoring services. Banks and financial companies are constantly trying to upgrade their expertise on the technological and operational levels for providing cost-effective services to their customers and boosting the demand for their services.

Grand View Research has segmented the global factoring services market based on category, type, financial institution, end-use, and region:

Factoring Services Category Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2016 – 2027)

Domestic



International

Factoring Services Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2016 - 2027)

Recours



Non-recourse

Factoring Services Financial Institution Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2016 - 2027)

Banks



Non-Banking Financial Institutions

Factoring Services End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2016 - 2027)

Manufacturing



Transport & Logistics



Information Technology



Healthcare



Construction



Others

Factoring Services Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2016 - 2027)

North America



U.S.





Canada



Europe



U.K.





Germany





France





Italy



Asia Pacific



China





India





Japan





Singapore



Latin America



Brazil





Mexico





Chile



Middle East & Africa (MEA)

List of Key Players of the Factoring Services Market

Barclays Bank PLC

BNP Paribas

China Construction Bank Corporation

Deutsche Factoring Bank

Eurobank

Hitachi Capital (UK) PLC

HSBC Group

ICBC China

Kuke Finance

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc.

SOURCE Grand View Research, Inc.