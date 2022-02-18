Factory Automation and Industrial Controls Market in Italy to record a CAGR of 6.97% by 2026|Technavio

Top 3 Factory Automation And Industrial Controls Market Players In Italy

ABB Ltd. - The company offers factory automation and industrial products under the brand name of ABB ability.

Emerson Electric Co. - The company offers industrial automation and controls, which combines with edge analytics, enables to harness the power of Industry 4.0.

Honeywell International Inc. - The segment offers high-quality performance chemicals and materials, process technologies, and automation solutions.

Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights. Subscribe now to our most popular "Lite Plan" billed annually at USD 3000. View 3 reports monthly and Download 3 Reports Annually!

Market Driver

One of the key drivers supporting factory automation and industrial controls market growth in Italy is the need for simplification of complex manufacturing activities. Industrial processes have undergone significant changes over time. Hence, maintaining plant assets has been the major focus of industrial operators. The production process has become more complex due to the creation of different products with customized characteristics because of cyclic demand. The closely interrelated relationship between production equipment, inventory, and support systems in various plants has created a complex process environment. In remote locations, the complexity of managing and monitoring these assets has become even more complex, as it is difficult for operators to work due to hostile working conditions. A high exposure to risks, which gives rise to the need for the real-time monitoring of environmental forces and climatic conditions, are some of the major difficulties faced by operators in remote locations. Such factors are expected to drive the growth of the factory automation and industrial controls market in Italy during the forecast period.

Learn about other drivers impacting the growth of the factory automation and industrial controls market in Italy. Read Our Free Sample Report Now

Factory Automation And Industrial Controls Market In Italy 2022-2026: Segmentation

By product, the factory automation and industrial controls market in Italy is segmented into industrial control systems and field devices. The industrial control systems segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. Industrial control systems help end-user industries optimize their operations through the efficient control of various processes without the need for human intervention. The increasing need to monitor and control entire manufacturing operations is accelerating the demand for such systems. Factors such as the increase in focus on reducing the overall downtime and streamlining operational processes are driving the demand for sensors, which is propelling the need for industrial control solutions in industrial premises during the forecast period.

By end-user, the factory automation and industrial controls market in Italy has been segmented into general industry, automotive, consumer goods, and others. The general industry segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period.

Similar Reports:

Industrial Control Systems Market in Europe by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Smart Sensor Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Factory Automation And Industrial Controls Market In Italy Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.97% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 1.92 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.39 Regional analysis Italy Performing market contribution Italy at 100% Key consumer countries Italy Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled ABB Ltd., Emerson Electric Co., Honeywell International Inc., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., OMRON Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, Rockwell Automation Inc., Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, and Yokogawa Electric Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2021

Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Industrial control systems - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Field devices - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Comparison by End-user

General industry - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Automotive - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Consumer goods - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Market opportunity by End-user

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

ABB Ltd.

Emerson Electric Co.

Honeywell International Inc.

Mitsubishi Electric Corp.

OMRON Corp.

Robert Bosch GmbH

Rockwell Automation Inc.

Schneider Electric SE

Siemens AG

Yokogawa Electric Corp.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio