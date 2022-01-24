FactSet Awards Vinson & Elkins' Shareholder Activism Practice #1 Ranking for Company Defense in 2021

The award from FactSet comes on the heels of several recent honors for Vinson & Elkins' Shareholder Activism practice, including:

"Tier 1" by Legal 500 U.S. , M&A/Corporate and Commercial – Shareholder Activism: Advice to Boards, 2021

, M&A/Corporate and Commercial – Shareholder Activism: Advice to Boards, 2021 Chambers Ranked, Corporate/M&A: Takeover Defense ( New York ), 2021

Ranked, Corporate/M&A: Takeover Defense ( ), 2021 #1 Ranked by Activist Insight for company defense for six years in a row, 2016 - 2021

for company defense for six years in a row, 2016 - 2021 #1 Ranked by Refinitiv for number of campaigns defended for five years in a row, 2016 – 2020

for number of campaigns defended for five years in a row, 2016 – 2020 #1 Ranked by Bloomberg's full-year rankings in 2019 and 2021 based on number of campaigns defended

Individual recognitions for the co-heads of Vinson & Elkins' Shareholder Activism practice include:

Lawrence Elbaum



Ranked in Chambers USA Corporate/M&A: Takeover Defense ( New York ), 2021

Corporate/M&A: Takeover Defense ( ), 2021 Highlighted as a "Next Generation Partner" by The Legal 500 U.S. , Shareholder Activism – Advice to Boards, 2021

, Shareholder Activism – Advice to Boards, 2021 Finalist for "Dealmaker of the Year," The Deal Awards, 2019

Awards, 2019 Named New York Law Journal "Rising Star," 2018

Patrick Gadson

Recognized as "Up and Coming" in Chambers USA Corporate/M&A: Takeover Defense ( New York ), 2021

Corporate/M&A: Takeover Defense ( ), 2021 Featured on Lawdragon's "500 Leading Dealmakers in America" list, 2021

"500 Leading Dealmakers in America" list, 2021 Highlighted as a "Next Generation Partner" by The Legal 500 U.S. , Shareholder Activism – Advice to Boards, 2021

, Shareholder Activism – Advice to Boards, 2021 Named a 2019 "Rising Star" by The Deal

Comprised of approximately 30 attorneys, Vinson & Elkins' Shareholder Activism practice, jointly led by Elbaum and Gadson in New York, leverages the firm's top-tier public company, M&A, ESG and litigation practices to effectively represent companies facing shareholder activism.

